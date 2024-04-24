Who’s selling your digital data? California gives you tools to protect your online privacy

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

If you visited a Planned Parenthood in the continental United States in the past few years then the company Near Intelligence, a data broker, probably knew it — and may have sold that information to anti-abortion activists. If you attended certain houses of worship or patronized particular pharmacies, the data broker known as Outlogic allegedly sold that information.

Near Intelligence filed for bankruptcy in December. Outlogic agreed to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commision to stop selling user location data, while insisting regulators had found “no misuse of any data.” Both were among nearly 90 companies on the latest version of the California data broker registry that self-reported selling data about where people are or have been.

For the first time this year California requires data brokers — companies that knowingly collect and sell consumer’s data to third parties — to report if they collect location data. New state transparency requirements that kicked in this year also revealed that roughly two dozen companies collect personal data about children and about a dozen collect reproductive health data about people who are pregnant.

Do data brokers somewhere have data about you? Almost certainly. Most everywhere you go on your digital journey will collect traces of information about you. If you’ve been on the internet in the past few years, you’ve probably seen a bunch of notices asking if it’s okay for the website you’re on to collect your “cookies” — information that allows the website to remember you, essentially. Some apps on your phone may track your location. It’s hard to say precisely what information about you is where because there are so many variables — your privacy settings, the sites you visit, what you buy and from whom, etc. — but data brokers are in the business of finding, collecting, and selling that data to other businesses.

Brokers sell your web activity and other personal information to companies that may target advertising to you or make important decisions about your life, such as whether you get an apartment, whether your activity is labeled fraudulent, or how you’re treated by insurance companies.

The market is largely unregulated.

Selling data about people is the cornerstone of the modern internet economy, powering targeted advertising based on insights gleaned from personal data. Media investment company GroupM forecast $258 billion in digital advertising revenue this year.

To give people visibility into who sells their personal data for profit, four years ago California started requiring data brokers to register once a year. Since then, a new registry has come out each year based on those submissions.

The latest registry debuted one month ago with more detailed information and is now maintained by a relatively new state agency. A law passed last fall introduces new consumer rights and more stringent requirements for brokers.

Here are some important things to know:

How can data brokers harm you or your loved ones?

Data brokers can sell data to bad actors ranging from scam artists to adversarial foreign governments. In testimony to a congressional committee one year ago, Georgetown Law Center associate professor Laura Moy said data brokers selling information to law enforcement agencies could amount to a violation of the Fourth Amendment right to live free from unreasonable search and seizure.

From Beijing to Brussels to Washington D.C. and U.S. state capitals, government regulators are creating registries and business reporting rules that aim to prevent privacy violations or harmful forms of artificial intelligence. Privacy advocates have urged the creation of a national data broker registry with the Federal Trade Commission for years, but no such registry exists yet.

Who protects my privacy rights?

California voters passed a ballot measure in 2020 that gives consumers the right to access information collected about them, delete or modify that information, or tell a broker they cannot sell or share that information. Consumers can initiate the process by sending an email to a point of contact listed on the registry website. Then they have to present a copy of their ID like a driver’s license to prove who they are. Consumers and people under 18 can also work with an authorized agent, somebody who makes data deletion requests on their behalf. Companies like Transcend and nonprofit organizations like Consumer Reports offer consumer data deletion services.