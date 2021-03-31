California tries to move mountain lions who won't stop eating rare bighorn sheep

There are only around 600 Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep in the wild, battling the snow and fierce winds across the mountains from Yosemite in the north to Olancha Peak in the south. The endangered species is now facing increased risk from a more carnivorous foe — mountain lions.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is currently in the process of moving the predators over 100 miles away from the sheep to stop them eating the rare sheep, but the hungry mountain lions keep coming back for more.

"Within the first 24 hours, he had 360 degrees to choose from in which to travel and he started making a beeline right back to where he came from," Danny Gammons, an environmental scientist for the sheep recovery program told the Guardian of a five-year-old male mountain lion who has eaten at least nine sheep. "The goal is to get it away from bighorn sheep."

Following that lion's relocation, it turned around and walked the entire distance back to the sheep. A month later, he was moved again, this time over 200 miles in the opposite direction, Gammons said.

The agency's response to the sheep-eating lions used to be lethal removal, but the state's fish and game code was recently revised to require that non-lethal methods be attempted first.

In the 19th century there were thousands of bighorns in the California mountains until early shepherds grazing their livestock in high alpine meadows brought devastating disease into bighorn country.

"The wild sheep ranks highest among the animal mountaineers of the Sierra," famed naturalist John Muir once said of the Sierra Nevada bighorns, a subspecies of bighorn sheep.

By the 1990s, all that remained of the sheep were six herds numbering 125 total animals scattered along the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada. Facing imminent extinction, the subspecies was listed as a federally endangered subspecies in 1999.

Today, the unique animal population is recovering. The 600 bighorn are slowly spreading across the landscape into their former range, though the increased hunting by mountain lions, which can no longer be killed on sight, is providing a new threat to their existence, says the CDFW.

The agency reports that some mountain lions learn to specialize in hunting bighorn sheep. Consequently, in some of the small isolated populations of Sierra bighorn that now exist, predation can have a major impact on the growth rate of the population.

Learn more about the CDFW's bighorn recovery efforts here.