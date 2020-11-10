Subscribe

California turns very cold in aftermath of weekend storm

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 10, 2020, 10:31AM
HANFORD — Freezing weather gripped much of California early Tuesday morning in the aftermath of a weekend of rain and mountain snow.

California was left with a dry, cold airmass as the storm system continued east, moving out of the Rockies into the Plains states, the National Weather Service office in Hanford said.

Freeze warnings were in effect in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys, the North Bay and southern Salinas valleys, and Southern California’s Apple and Lucerne valleys.

A hard freeze warning was issued for interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County and the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Frost advisories were issued for northern and central coastal areas as well as regions east and west of Los Angeles.

The warnings and advisories expired by midmorning. Another warning was issued for the San Joaquin Valley from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

