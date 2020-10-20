California voters will again consider new dialysis center regulations with Proposition 23

California voters will again weigh in on a costly ballot-box fight between a healthcare union and the dialysis industry, with both sides saying the care of 80,000 people will be affected by Proposition 23.

The measure would require dialysis clinics to employ at least one doctor who is on-site whenever patients are receiving treatment. Backers of the proposition, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, say dialysis clinics are favoring profits over patient care by not having a doctor available in the event of complications or an emergency.

The dialysis industry has put more than $100 million into fighting the measure, arguing that doctors' and nurses' associations agree that Proposition 23 is unnecessary and that the added cost would lead to dialysis clinics closing, which would put patients at even greater risk.

There are roughly 600 dialysis clinics in California, each treating thousands of residents suffering from kidney failure with machines that remove a patient's blood and filter it to remove waste and excess fluids before returning the blood to their body. Patients would die without dialysis, which requires a session of about four hours three days a week. Because of the high demand for dialysis, clinic operators say they are typically open six days a week for up to 16 hours a day.

"I'm all for anything that improves care for patients," said Dr. Edgard Vera, a kidney specialist who works at hospitals in the high desert cities of Victorville and Apple Valley. "But having a full-time doctor there doesn't do that."

The measure comes amid a national shortage of physicians, with a June report by the Assn. of American Medical Colleges projecting that the United States will be short 54,100 to 139,000 physicians by 2033. Like other states, California's doctor shortage is growing as the state's residents are growing older, with an aging baby boomer population increasing the need for healthcare workers.

Opponents say the measure will exacerbate the doctor shortage and that there are already a sufficient number of medical staff required at dialysis clinics. Federal regulations mandate that each clinic has a medical director who is a board-certified physician, but that person is not required to be on-site at all times. Federal and state laws also require clinics to have a nurse manager, dietitian, social worker and registered nurse on staff.

Proponents of Proposition 23 say they have accounted for concerns over doctor shortages by allowing clinics to hire a doctor of any speciality, not just nephrologists, who specialize in diseases and conditions affecting the kidneys. Under Proposition 23, clinics that are unable to hire a doctor due to a shortage of physicians could apply for a waiver from the California Department of Public Health in order to instead hire a nurse practitioner or physician's assistant for a year.

"Anytime someone tries to regulate this industry, they say clinics will close and patients will die," said Steve Trossman, a spokesman for SEIU-UHW. "It's an attempt to put fear in people. They are making too much money off these clinics to walk away."

The independent legislative analyst's office has estimated that dialysis clinics in the state have total revenues of more than $3 billion annually. Nearly three-quarters of dialysis centers in California are owned or operated by two companies — DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care.

The dialysis industry and the healthcare union have been locked in a years-long fight, which resulted in SEIU-UHW pushing Proposition 8 in 2018. That measure would have required business with revenues exceeding 115% to provide rebates to insurers and pay a penalty to the state. A coalition led by DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care spent a record-setting $111 million in 2018 to blanket the airwaves with opposition ads and successfully defeated the measure.

This year, opponents have so far raised $105.2 million to fight Proposition 23, according to a Times analysis of campaign contributions. Of that amount, DaVita has contributed $66.8 million.

"It's obscene how much they are spending," Trossman said. "We obviously can't keep up with that kind of spending."

Proponents have so far raised $6.9 million for Proposition 23, with almost all of it coming from SEIU-UHW.

Opponents argue SEIU-UHW has been weaponizing the ballot measure process to force the dialysis industry to spend heavily to defend itself when the union's real interest is getting workers in clinics to unionize.

"UHW is using Prop. 23 to advance its union-organizing agenda, nothing else," said Kathy Fairbanks, a spokeswoman for the opposition campaign. "Patients don't want to be in the middle of this political fight, especially since their lives are the ones at risk."