California wage theft whack-a-mole: workers win judgments against bosses but still don’t get paid

Manuel Chavez, a former front-desk manager at the Stuart Hotel in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park neighborhood, was elated when he won a wage claim victory of more than $200,000 against his old boss in 2017.

California’s Labor Commissioner ruled Chavez had worked thousands more hours than his employer paid him for over a three-year period — a clear case of wage theft, the state decided after administrative hearings.

“I felt good, very content, after so much work and so much suffering,” Chavez said about his case.

Rather than paying Chavez, his former employer countersued, taking the case to appeals courts multiple times and trying and failing to get it heard by the U.S. Supreme Court — twice.

Chavez hasn’t been compensated. His experience may be unusual, but it underscores a plight common for thousands of California workers who win wage theft claims: Many bosses don’t pay, even after courts order them to.

Paper victories

Only 1 in 7 employers who were issued court judgments in wage claim cases in 2017 have paid their workers the full amount of the claims five years later, according to data from the Labor Commissioner.

That’s the state’s best estimate — a disclaimer on the agency’s website reads “Defendants often make payments to claimants directly without the knowledge of the Labor Commissioner’s Office.” In other words, the agency admits it doesn’t always know if those judgments are paid, although state law says the office “shall make every reasonable effort to ensure that judgments are satisfied.”

What’s more, California’s wage claim system is so backlogged it takes nearly four times longer than state law permits for the average case to reach a decision, according to a CalMatters’ analysis of state data. Most workers drop or settle their claims before a hearing. Judgments are issued if a worker persists and wins.

Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower, through a spokeswoman, refused to be interviewed about her office’s work on wage theft, which is the failure to pay employees what they’re legally owed.

505 days

Wage theft has been a significant focus of California policymakers for years given the state’s high income inequality.

When a worker files a wage claim with the California Department of Industrial Relations, the Labor Commissioner’s office holds a settlement conference with the employer. If the claim isn’t settled, a deputy commissioner holds a hearing. If he or she decides the employer owes the worker wages and the employer doesn’t pay or appeal the decision, that debt becomes a judgment filed in court.

The Labor Commissioner, who the governor appoints, does seek payment of wage judgments on behalf of some workers. In general, workers are directed to collect these debts on their own, like any other creditor might.

But the power disparities between workers and employers means California’s worker-versus-employer claim system is flawed, said UCLA labor researcher Tia Koonse.

“You cannot play Whack-a-Mole with wage theft,” Koonse said. “It is not an effective strategy to go after every actor on a complaint basis.”

When Chavez filed his claim in 2015, he was making $425 a week, and working every day at the Stuart Hotel, case records show. It took him 16 months to get his case heard by a Labor Commissioner’s hearing officer and another six months to get a winning decision.

The wait for the average California worker who files a wage theft claim has grown since then, according to Labor Commissioner data.

For workers who don’t drop or settle their cases, the state averaged 505 days to decide an individual worker’s wage claim, data from 2017 to 2021 show — a violation of the 135 days maximum set by law.

Battling backlogs

Erika Monterroza, a spokesperson for the Labor Commissioner, told CalMatters last month the office was addressing backlogs and had hired 288 people since January 2021. She did not say how many people had left the office during that period. Nearly a third of the Labor Commissioner’s 733 positions were vacant as of May.

Paola Laverde, another spokesperson for the Labor Commissioner, wrote in an email that the office processes claims “diligently.”

During the pandemic, the commissioner’s office closed in-person operations and shifted to virtual hearings, labor advocates said. Workers’ attorneys said the office appears to be increasing the frequency of hearings this year.

Californians filed 19,000 individual wage claims against employers last year.