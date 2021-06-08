California warning residents about scams involving COVID-19 vaccine lottery

The California Department of Public Health is warning residents of scams related to its new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The “Vax for the Win” program automatically enters vaccinated residents into a lottery for cash prizes. After the first drawing June 4, residents began receiving calls, emails, texts or direct messages from scammers pretending to be state officials, according to a department news release.

Scammers may claim that there is a registration process to enter the program, according to the release. They also may claim that winners’ bank information is needed or residents must pay a fee to verify whether they are eligible for the prizes.

If residents think they’re being targeted by scammers, they are asked to email rumors@cdph.ca.gov or call the incentives hotline at 1-833-993-3873.

Residents who do win a drawing will be notified by the department via phone call, text, email or an in-person visit from public health staff.

“Winners can decline the prize and/or remain anonymous,” the release said. “The privacy of winners is protected. Only CDPH knows the identity of the person associated with the random number drawn.”

After winners are notified, they will be emailed an official state government form to receive their prize, according to the release. They then will be mailed a check from the State Controller's Office.

The next drawing is Friday, and vaccinated residents will be eligible to win up to $50,000.

A Mendocino County resident was one of 15 winners who received $50,000 on June 4. Six other Bay Area residents also won in the last drawing.

For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/.