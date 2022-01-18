California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions, but tens of thousands are still languishing

LOS ANGELES — Nearly two decades ago, on a high desert road in San Bernardino County, Sara Rodriguez was pulled over and arrested with 10 small packets of cannabis in her car. She was convicted of a felony, possession of the drug for sale, and eventually spent more than two years in prison.

In the years since, Rodriguez, 39, became the first in her family to go to college, and in June graduated from UCLA with a master's degree in social welfare.

But Rodriguez still has a felony on her record — a potential black mark for employers and California's social work licensing board.

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2016, one promise was the creation of a legal pathway through the courts for clearing many past marijuana-related convictions or reducing them to a lesser charge.

It was a step championed by reform advocates, meant to right many of the injustices inflicted by the nation's war on drugs that was disproportionately waged on poor people and communities of color.

But despite a 2018 law intended to speed up and automate the process, tens of thousands of Californians like Rodriguez are still stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records, a Los Angeles Times investigation found.

At least 34,000 marijuana records still have not been fully processed by the courts, according to an analysis of data provided by court officials throughout the state. The number was more than twice that in August, before The Times began questioning the slow processing times.

The delays in clearing drug charges can have dire consequences for those seeking employment, professional licensing, housing, loans and in other instances in which background checks are required.

The courts have emerged as the primary bottleneck in a process that has entangled the state Department of Justice and prosecutors' offices in 58 counties. Although a number of counties have moved aggressively to clear records, many others have moved at a snail's pace. Some courts — including in Riverside and San Bernardino, where Rodriguez was convicted — haven't fully processed a single case.

California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta during a news conference in Huntington Beach, California, on Oct. 11, 2021. When serving as a state legislator, Bonta wrote a 2018 law to clear thousands of cannabis-related convictions. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Court officials blamed a combination of factors for delays, including COVID-19, staffing shortages, outdated case management systems, old records that require manual review and technical issues.

San Bernardino County Superior Court "was severely impacted by COVID-19 with being partially closed for 75 days, and experienced staffing shortages, illnesses and quarantining, along with severe budget reductions," spokeswoman Julie Van Hook wrote in an email.

But many advocates see the delays as a continuation of a long pattern of failing to address the disparate impact of drug policies on people of color, especially for Black Californians, who for decades have had the highest arrest rates in the state.

"When it's an issue that is largely impacting Black people, we move slowly on getting things done," said Eliana Green, an attorney at the Hood Incubator, which advocates for racial and economic equity in the cannabis industry.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who authored the law to clear criminal records while he served in the state Legislature, acknowledged problems with its implementation.

"It's not acceptable. It's taking too long," Bonta told The Times in an interview.

About 117,000 Californians have gotten legal relief for their marijuana convictions, Bonta said, but the state has faced significant challenges, particularly given the lack of a centralized statewide records system.

"What a shame!" said Felicia Carbajal, executive director of the Social Impact Center in Los Angeles. "The community deserves better than the half measures we're seeing on this."

Sara Rodriguez, who has a felony marijuana conviction, receives papers necessary to clear her record, at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 19, 2021, in Adelanto, California. Rodriguez graduated from UCLA in June with a master's degree in social welfare. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Many public defenders and district attorneys shared similar concerns that the state's effort lacked the necessary resources and technology to succeed.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig described the court record systems in California as "totally screwed up."

"There's no coordination. Counties don't communicate with one another. They barely communicate with DOJ," Reisig said. "You have 58 counties in California and each one is like its own state."