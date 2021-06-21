California wildfire season 2021 survival guide: How to prepare for fire and smoke

Bay Area residents were left in disbelief when the 2017 Tubbs fire raced over the mountains and into the city of Santa Rosa, igniting a conflagration that destroyed more than 1,200 homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood.

Reality quickly sank in that living in a populated city or suburban area — miles from a so-called "very high fire hazard severity zone" — is no guarantee of safety during a California fire season. And massive wildfires burning throughout the state in recent years have created another hazard: heavy smoke that darkens the sky and severely harms air quality.

It's why experts say everyone in the Bay Area should be concerned about wildfire, especially during what they fear could be a long and severe 2021 fire season.

While the destruction of Coffey Park — and the entire town of Paradise in the 2018 Camp Fire — have been called once-in-a-lifetime events, fire officials say they were not unexpected, given that California's most destructive fires in recent years have been driven by a combustible combination of hot, dry weather, parched soil and vegetation from prolonged drought, and high winds that can carry embers miles ahead of the fire.

"As we have seen with some fires, wildfire is a very complex beast," said Stephen C. Clarke, vice president for government relations at Verisk, which provides fire risk analysis. "There are many, many factors than can influence the kind of damage that can occur when wildfire happens."

With that in mind, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and other agencies offer tips on how people can get ready to protect their families and their homes from fire and smoke in the next few months, whether they live in an urban-wildland interface area in Wine Country, the Sierra foothills or in communities closer to the bay.

Sign up for alerts

Register to get texts from Cal Fire's plan.readyforwildfire.org about wildfires in your area, and download the agency's app to get a personal wildfire readiness plan and check current incidents.

Sign up also for texts about unhealthy air from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAQMD), and find updates about local air quality, current weather conditions and weather forecasts from the Twitter and Facebook accounts of BAAQMD and the National Weather Service in the Bay Area (@NWSBayArea). The Emergency Alert Service, which pushes alerts from government agencies, requires no sign-up.

Review important documents

Make sure your homeowner and renters' insurance policies and personal documents, such as IDs, are up to date. Consider also whether your homeowners insurance is sufficient, and whether it will fully cover the cost to rebuild your home and replace its contents, said Shelly Yerkes, an East Bay-based product manager for CoreLogic.

Create a "defensible space"

Reduce or eliminate all fire-prone vegetation, debris, furniture and other types of combustible fuels from around your home, creating a perimeter up to 30 feet. Creating this buffer can be one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to protect your home, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A Verisk report on risk in the "Age of the Gigafire" showed that homes during the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles, which had such buffers, remained intact, while neighboring homes without buffers were destroyed.

"Harden" your home

Ideally, you'll have installed a roof made out of Class A-rated fire-retardant material and have decks and siding likewise made of fire-safe materials. A retrofit checklist from Cal Fire also recommends covering all vent openings with 1/16-inch to 1/8-inch noncombustible corrosion-resistant metal mesh screens

In the more immediate term, and at no cost, you can clear dead leaves and pine needles from your roof, gutters, decks and base of walls and trim tree branches that overhang the roof and chimney. You should continue to maintain your home and property throughout the fire season.

Create a family evacuation plan

Put together a "go bag," as recommended by the American Red Cross and Cal Fire, that has copies of important documents, a flashlight, first aid kit, COVID-19 masks and disinfectant, N95 respirator masks, pet food and supplies and items for each family member, including medications, a change of clothes and a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water.

Cal Fire also recommends remembering "the Six Ps" for evacuation: people and pets; papers, phone numbers and important documents; prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses; pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia; personal computer and external storage; and "plastics" (credit and debit cards).

Designate how you'll gather up pets and make sure utilities are turned off and windows are closed (so embers don't fly in). Know your escape route from your neighborhood, and arrange a meeting place outside the fire area in case people get separated. Ask a friend or relative to be a point of contact. Find more Cal Fire tips at www.readyforwildfire.org.

Prepare early for smoke

Designate at least one room in the home that can be closed off to outside air, and invest in a portable air purifier and N95 respirator masks. Experience from past years shows that it's better to do so sooner rather than later, because supplies may run out at the height of fire season.

N95 masks also should be more readily available than they were during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts caution that they have their limitations. The EPA says they need to be worn properly to keep out smoke particles, and not for long periods of time. In addition, N95 masks don't provide oxygen and don't filter out toxic gases, such as carbon monoxide, that are present in wood smoke. Above all, experts say people should stay indoors as much as possible on smoky days.