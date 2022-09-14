California will send you hundreds of dollars starting next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents "inflation relief" tax refund payments.

To receive these benefits, which were approved as part of a 2022-2023 state budget surplus, individuals must have completed a 2020 California tax return and make no more than $250,000 individually or $500,000 if filing jointly. (All numbers listed must reflect filer income in the 2020-2021 tax year.)

Refunds will be sent starting in October and will run through January 2023. In total, the state will send out an estimated $9.5 billion to Californians.

Single filers who make under $75,000 a year will receive $350, and joint filers with a combined income under $150,000 will receive $350 each — filers with dependents will also receive an additional $350.

Single filers who make more than $75,000 annually but less than $125,000 and joint filers making more than $150,000 but under $250,000 will receive $250 each — they will also receive $250 for dependents.

Anyone making more than $125,000 (or $250,000 jointly) but less than $250,000 individually (or $500,000 jointly) will receive $200 — and another $200 for any dependents.

The state of California has an estimator available for individuals looking to confirm their refund.

Filers who completed their tax return electronically will get a direct deposit, while those who filed by mail will receive a debit card with the rebate.