Californians urged to limit energy use through Labor Day to avoid blackouts

State power grid regulators Saturday afternoon put out an urgent call for residents across California to limit their energy use to avoid surpassing the state’s power supply, requiring planned rolling blackouts.

The California Independent System Operator, the nonprofit that oversees the power grid, had previously warned that residents would need to curtail energy use each afternoon through Labor Day to help stave off potential blackouts during the holiday weekend heatwave. Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Cal ISO confirmed no outages were necessary in the state.

But temperatures for the weekend are still expected to be up to 25 degrees hotter than average across parts of California. Power users are asked to conserve energy, including use of air conditioners, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day to avoid the need for the blackouts.

Consumers can also help by shifting power use to the morning and nighttime hours, before the recommended midday conservation period. Other recommendations include: turning off unneeded lights, unplugging unused appliances and using fans instead of other cooling devices and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees, when people’s health permits.

Higher temperatures are predicted across the rest of the western United States as well, reducing the amount of available energy that can be imported to meet demands statewide. Those forecasts create the need for residents and businesses to each do their part.

Several wildfires burning across California are an added concern for grid regulators, because flames can destroy transmission lines, causing lines to be shut down in an area for firefighter safety.

