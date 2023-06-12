Californians were asked to cut water use 15% during the drought. How close did they get?

LOS ANGELES — The results are in: As California endured its three driest years on record, urban water users made a significant effort to conserve, but fell far short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request to reduce water use by 15%.

Between July 2021, when Newsom first called on water users to voluntarily cut back, and March of this year, when he rescinded that request amid a very wet winter, statewide savings were 7%, or about half of what was requested. That amounts to about 9 fewer gallons per person per day, a Los Angeles Times analysis has found.

The findings varied considerably by region and by water district, with the North Coast and San Francisco Bay Area saving the most water — 14% and 12%, respectively — against the baseline year of 2020. The inland Tulare Lake and Colorado River regions saved the least, 4% and 2%, respectively. (The analysis did not include agricultural water use.)

State officials say the numbers belie the long-term conservation efforts Californians have made in recent decades, including significant savings during the 2012-16 drought, which ended only a few years before Newsom’s request.

But they also acknowledged that there is considerable room for improvement. Residential statewide use was, on average, about 85 gallons per person per day. For comparison, Californians would have used 79 gallons per day if they had cut their use by 15%.

“Absolutely we can do better than that,” said Charlotte Ely, conservation supervisor with the State Water Resources Control Board.

In July 2021, California was about two years into what was quickly becoming one of its most devastating droughts. Fifty counties were under a drought state of emergency when Newsom stood in front of a dwindling Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County and called on residents to reduce their water use by 15%.

Newsom rescinded the call on March 24 of this year after back-to-back atmospheric rivers refilled reservoirs and dropped record and near-record snowpack in the Sierra, significantly easing drought conditions statewide.

But many experts were critical of Newsom’s voluntary stance throughout the drought, arguing that he should have made cuts mandatory, like his predecessor, Jerry Brown, who ordered a 25% reduction during the 2012-16 drought. Residents reached just shy of that goal, reducing water use by 24.5%.

The Newsom administration said it was more focused on targeted drought responses based on local conditions, rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach that cannot account for past investments in conservation or major water use drivers such as climate.

“Seven percent is still an impressive number given that it happened in less than two years, and that it’s on top of the water savings that the state has maintained since the last drought,” Ely said. “And so I think what we see over the last decade is really a conservation success story.”

But some experts say the results are evidence that more could have been done.

“The numbers are disappointing, given they’re just under half of what was asked for,” said Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute, a water think tank.

A 2022 report from the institute found that Californians could reduce their water use by 30% to 48% by adopting a host of existing technologies, efficiency standards and low-water use landscaping. Indoor use could be as low as 25 to 35 gallons per person per day, Cooley said.

She attributed the state’s overall lackluster response to the governor’s voluntary call, and said the messaging was inconsistent and often opaque about the severity of the situation.

“I think that it was potentially a recipe for disaster,” Cooley said. “If it had been another dry winter, we would have really wished we had gone to mandatory [restrictions] last year, because it would help us conserve the limited water that we had, and would make it stretch that much further.”

Still, the effort appeared to work better in some areas than others. The South Coast region, which includes Los Angeles and half the state’s population, cut water use by 6%, or about 7 fewer gallons per person per day, the analysis found.

In June 2022, as the drought deepened, the region’s massive water wholesaler, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, ordered unprecedented restrictions for areas dependent on the State Water Project, a vast network of canals and pipelines that delivers water from Northern California to farmlands and cities to the south.

The order was largely a response to slashed allocations from the state, and included a 35% reduction in water use for nearly 7 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.