California’s Central Valley overwhelmed by COVID-19 delta surge

LOS ANGELES – Hospitals in California’s Central Valley are increasingly overwhelmed by the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials scrambling to transfer some critically ill patients more than 100 miles away because local intensive care units are full.

The San Joaquin Valley, the Sacramento area and rural Northern California are now the regions of the state being hit the hardest by COVID-19 hospitalizations on a per capita basis, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis. The regions have lower vaccination rates than in the highly populated, coastal areas of Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Our system is still paralyzed and is at a standstill, as we’re trying to move a huge number of patients through this health care system that is completely overwhelmed,” Dan Lynch, who oversees emergency medical services for Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties, said at a recent media briefing.

The worst may not be over. According to COVID-19 computer models published by the state Department of Public Health, the number of ICU patients in the San Joaquin Valley is expected to increase well into the rest of September, and hundreds more people could be dead by the end of the month.

“My heart just breaks looking at these projections,” Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said at a recent briefing. The projected deaths represent “kids that are going to have to go to their parents’ funerals.”

In the San Joaquin Valley, the number of monthly COVID-19 deaths has tripled, from 93 in July to 311 in August. Just in the first six days of September, 78 additional deaths were reported.

The San Joaquin Valley still has an effective transmission rate of the coronavirus above 1, according to the state Department of Public Health, meaning for every person infected, the virus is being transmitted to slightly more than one other person, meaning the spread of the virus is increasing.

In recent weeks, officials throughout the Central Valley, which produces one-quarter of the nation’s food, have sounded the alarm of the toll of the pandemic. The Sacramento region has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations this summer approach the levels during its winter surge; by contrast, Southern California’s peak COVID-19 hospitalizations over the summer haven’t exceeded 30% of its winter surge.

Fresno County reported 401 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Monday, or 41 hospitalized patients for every 100,000 residents. That’s more than double California’s overall COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which is reporting 20 patients per 100,000 residents, and triple the rate in L.A. County, which has a rate of 14 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Even that number belies the true burden on Fresno County’s hospitals, which are also serving many non-COVID patients, Vohra said.

There are “very sick patients taking up every ICU resource, and every bed that’s available, with lots of stress and strain on the entire health care system,” Vohra said.

Fresno County is the most populous in the San Joaquin Valley, and valleywide, available intensive care unit beds has been below 10%, forcing the state to order surge protocols. As of Monday, only 8.4% of staffed adult ICU beds were available in the San Joaquin Valley — the seventh-straight day that share has been below 10%, state data show.

After three days below that threshold, state health officials last week activated COVID-19 hospital surge protocols aimed at alleviating the strain on health care facilities. Under those protocols, general acute care hospitals have to accept transfer patients if directed — provided they have the room and doing so is considered “clinically appropriate” — and facilities outside the region also must be prepared to accept transfers, should conditions warrant.

Demand is so intense at hospitals that ambulances have been instructed to not transport patients unless they meet criteria sufficient to warrant them being taken to a hospital — the kind of step L.A. County was forced to take during its winter surge.

“This is unprecedented in our area,” Lynch said.

Fresno County has also been forced to transfer severely ill patients far out of the region — as far away as Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, a 140-mile drive from Fresno.

And there is such a demand for coronavirus testing that Fresno County has run out of rapid tests, meaning that instead of people being able to learn whether they may be infected within minutes, they may have to wait 24 to 72 hours for test results.

Fresno County is also suffering a nursing shortage. But there are few nurses to spare. Even Los Angeles County’s public hospital system is unable to staff all of its beds due to shortages.