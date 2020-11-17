California’s coronavirus pullback jeopardizes Sonoma County’s request for more business reopenings

Sonoma County’s bid for state permission to relax some pandemic-related restrictions on more businesses took two steps back Monday.

The first blow came when local testing data revealed a big jump in new coronavirus cases over the weekend with 223 infections in a two-day span, moving the county further from its goal of a lower daily rate of infection — a key barometer of COVID-19 transmission.

The second arrived when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was pulling the “emergency brake” on business reopenings for a large portion of the state, reinstating broad limits where commercial sectors had been allowed to operate more fully.

Since late August, the county has been operating with the most strict level of restrictions under the state’s four-stage community reopening plan and its status didn’t change Monday. But Newsom’s announcement signaled California leaders are taking aggressive actions to prevent the kind of rapid increase in COVID-19 infections that is overwhelming hospitals in other states.

“This is such a difficult time,” said Susan Gorin, chairwoman of the Sonoma County supervisors. “We’ve been yearning to open more broadly .... and now the explosion of COVID-19 has us going back to the place of dark winter.”

County Health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said it is too soon to know whether the recent increase in positive tests locally foretells the type of surge in transmission seen elsewhere in California.

Yet the county is at a critical point with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday when people are expected to gather, despite repeat warnings from public health officials about the high risks these gatherings create with infected people exposing others to the virus.

"It’s up to us and the community to do all the right things to ensure we can have decreasing case rates and move toward opening other sectors and schools,“ Mase said.

She expects to hear from the state Tuesday regarding the county’s request for a waiver meant to improve the chances local virus transmission data might meet the metrics required by the state before more business restrictions can be lifted.

In the waiver application, the county asked the state to recalculate one week of virus case data — from Oct. 24 to 31 — to include unreported negative COVID-19 test results.

A new status for the county — advancing from the most restrictive purple tier into the red tier — could open the door for more indoor businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, to resume with limitations. The change also could affect schools.

Even if the state agrees to adjust the virus testing data which would reduce the county’s overall percentage of positive tests, that may not result in a change in status under the state’s reopening program that could allow more businesses to reopen or operate at greater capacity indoors.

With the new cases, the local virus transmission rate increased from 11.5 new daily cases per 100,000 residents last week to 15 per 100,000 residents this week, Mase said.

The state’s transmission rate threshold for reopening advancement is 7 or less daily infections per 100,000 residents.

“We’re not really sure what direction we’re going in,” Mase said. “Are we going to follow other counties and have an increase in cases or are we going to hold stable? I really think it’s a matter of watching and waiting.“

On Monday, surrounding counties reported notable increases in COVID-19 spread.

Mendocino County officials reported an “unprecedented,” jump in coronavirus infections, “particularly within the last ten days,” according to a prepared statement.

Mendocino, Napa and Solano counties were among the 28 counties statewide state official ordered Monday to reinstate tighter restrictions on businesses.

Sonoma County epidemiologist Kate Pack said contact tracers have begun to link some new cases of the virus to Halloween events, although it is still early to determine how much those gatherings caused more COVID-19 infections.

Mase said it takes about a full month to understand the affect of any change, including holidays when people are more likely to gather or a restriction that might tamp down infections.

Supervisor Gorin said she expects California will move forward conservatively and local businesses must continue waiting to restart indoor operations — a painful reality as winter approaches.

Still, she has been encouraged by recent announcements from hopeful coronavirus vaccine makers that with emergency Food and Drug Administration authorization the first public doses could be available before the end of the year.

“It’s going to take a while for everyone to get vaccinated,” Gorin said. “But I hope we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.