California's early vaccine rollout was chaotic and filled with problems. Here's what went wrong

Some twentysomethings with social media jobs are getting COVID-19 vaccines before senior citizens.

More than a third of the Pfizer and Moderna doses in California appear to be unused, but health officials say they can't give out shots more quickly.

And problems with the state's data systems have left officials in the dark about how many doses have actually been administered, clouding the picture of the state's progress.

California has administered more than 3.45 million injections, by far the most in the country, but for weeks ranked among the slowest per capita in vaccinating its population and in using up the doses allocated by federal officials, data show.

By Monday, about 7.2% of California residents had received a first dose, and 60.9% of the state's vaccine supply had been administered — a dramatic improvement from a week ago, but still behind other big states like Texas, Illinois and New York, and only slightly ahead of Florida.

The Golden State's early sluggish rollout defies one easy explanation. For weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials limited vaccine access to only health workers and nursing homes, and data snafus complicated the picture of how vaccination efforts are progressing. Experts say the structural barriers of such a large, decentralized state that leaned heavily on 61 local health departments to administer the doses also complicated the response.

The biggest and most persistent problem, though, has been beyond the state's control. Officials have been hamstrung by vaccine supply shortages and lack of predictability from the federal government and the manufacturers.

"The supply crunch creates this huge unmet demand, which creates chaos," said Andrew Noymer, associate professor of public health at UC Irvine. "There are just layers and layers of logistical issues that we have today that we didn't have in previous vaccination campaigns."

Texas and Florida, early leaders in distributing a high share of their vaccine doses, opened up vaccinations to more people, including senior citizens, in December. New York leaned on large public hospital systems to administer doses to their workers and the general public, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to fine them or cut off their supplies if they vaccinated too slowly.

California's initial vaccine plan mirrored federal recommendations by prioritizing nursing home residents and 2.4 million healthcare workers. But as states like South Dakota, West Virginia, Texas and Florida moved on to new groups of patients, California trailed behind.

California has now adopted an age-based distribution system, and the share of vaccine doses used has surged 13 percentage points in a week, bringing the state almost level with the national average. The state has also contracted with Blue Shield of California to oversee distribution. But some experts say the state is still recovering from the first critical early weeks.

The state's early approach to vaccinations was akin to waiting for every first-class passenger to board an airplane before opening boarding to coach class, and not allowing anyone in the last boarding groups to stand in line before it's their turn, said Dr. David Lubarsky, the chief executive of UC Davis Health.

"What you'd end up with is a plane that never left the airport," Lubarsky said.

One reason it has taken so long to inoculate healthcare and front-line workers is that many have been reluctant to take the shots. The state, public health officials and critics say, should have better anticipated that hesitation and provided more funding for vaccine education and outreach — or moved on to other groups more quickly.

Though about 84% of workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have been vaccinated, the rate is closer to 65% at Keck Medicine of USC and at UCLA Health, officials said. Only 55% of Los Angeles firefighters have gotten the shot.

"It would be a mistaken assumption to say you don't need to do education even among healthcare workers," said California Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), who has worked to tighten California's childhood vaccine laws. His hope is that some healthcare workers who resisted the vaccine at first change their minds once their peers create "more of a social norm around it."

Also hampering the rollout has been a shortage of workers to give vaccines. In Southern California, the surge of COVID-19 cases has left intensive care units at capacity, leaving overwhelmed medical workers with less time to administer doses.

Some vaccination sites are using nursing students. A healthcare tech start-up assisting with L.A.'s mass vaccination sites is urgently hiring more than 150 nurses and medical assistants. And Orange County is actively enlisting volunteers — including acupuncturists and chiropractors — even if their license or certification has expired.