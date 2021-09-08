California’s ISO declares Flex Alert for Wednesday

The California Independent System Operator is calling for voluntary statewide electricity conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, as high temperatures persist around the state, leading to increased use of air conditioners that could put a strain on the power grid.

A similar Flex Alert had already been in effect for the Bay Area since last week.

With more hot weather in the forecast, “conservation is essential” during the predicted increase in electricity demand, the state’s ISO said in a news release.

On Tuesday, the high in Santa Rosa was 94. Wednesday’s high is predicted to be 93, dropping to the upper and mid-80s as the week goes on.

In Cloverdale, Sonoma County’s hottest spot, Tuesday’s high was 102. On Wednesday, the temperature was expected to hit 100, followed by an anticipated 98 degrees on Thursday.

Air quality in both Santa Rosa and Cloverdale was rated “fair” by AccuWeather.com on Tuesday.

Skies will continue to be hazy, due to small concentrations of smoke that is “pretty similar to what we’ve been experiencing the last couple of days,” according to Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While the Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and avoid using major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

It is also generally suggested during a Flex Alert that residents do laundry and cooking earlier in the day, if possible, and precool their homes by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees.

The power grid operator has asked major users to avoid doing routine maintenance from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to keep the energy grid running at full capacity.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” according to the statement.

In the past, voluntarily reducing energy use has helped keep the power grid stable, preventing further emergency measures, including rotating power outages, the agency said.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, including showers, Thursday evening, and meteorologists are watching carefully because of dry conditions that could easily lead to a fire due to a lightning strike, Lorber said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.