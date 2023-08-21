California's last tropical storm hit in 1939. Here's what happened

Hurricane Hilary made landfall Southern California as a tropical storm. This type of weather event is incredibly rare for the state, according to the weather service, and the last time one hit California was on Sept. 25, 1939.

That fall, Southern California was suffering from an intense heat wave, with temperatures reaching as high as 107 degrees, when the warning of a growing storm started to ripple through the coast. The hurricane began forming around Sept. 15 off the coast of Central America and made its way slowly toward California. Its intensity was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it started raining in Los Angeles on the evening of Sept. 24, but the winds that were about to hit California hadn't been experienced in decades. (An 1858 storm off San Diego was officially classified as a hurricane, though it never made landfall.)

Severe gale force winds hit San Pedro on Sept. 24, measuring up to 65 mph and pummeling Los Angeles 5.42 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to Los Angeles Times reports from the time. The Los Angeles River became a "raging torrent," as described in the Times, and half the city's phone lines went out due to the wind and downed trees.

Rain totals were highest on Mount Wilson, which received 11.88 inches of rain, and Mount Baldy, which saw 7.92 inches of rain, according to the Times.

An Associated Press report at the time called it a "violent storm," and at least 45 people perished on land, with 48 dying at sea. Twenty-four of the deaths occurred on the fishing vessel Spray, which capsized. An Associated Press report on Sept. 26 warned that more two dozen boats "had not been heard from since the storm broke."

Reports assessed property damage at more than $1 million (about $22 million in today's dollars), with some homes crumbling into the ocean. In Long Beach, at least a dozen homes were destroyed along the coast.

One school in Inglewood attempted to weather the storm. Students were ferried to the building by boat, but class was later dismissed when the lake continued to balloon in size.

Railroad tracks washed out in several parts of the state, including 150 feet of track in the Coachella Valley. Infrastructure damage was extensive, with roads and highways closed or flooded and bridges washed out. In Indio, a deluge of 5 inches of rain came down in just seven hours.

The storm, which also became known as "the Lash of St. Francis" or El Cordonazo, did have one upside — there was no weather bureau in the area at the time, and the devastating effects led to its creation in 1940.

Northern California didn't see much influence from the storm, aside from slightly cooler temperatures than normal. San Francisco got a drizzle — 0.08 inch of rain in the 24-hour period recorded on Sept. 25, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.