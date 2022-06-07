California's latest COVID-19 surge may be slowing, early data suggest

There are initial signs that California's latest wave of coronavirus cases may be slowing, although it'll take more time to be certain.

California reported an average of 13,800 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week, according to data released Friday, down 12% from the previous week. That's 247 cases a week for every 100,000 residents. A rate of 100 cases a week for every 100,000 residents is considered a high rate of viral transmission.

The trend is the first week-over-week decrease in cases in two months.

One big question, however, is whether reporting delays from the Memorial Day weekend are contributing to the decrease. It's still possible that gatherings from the holiday weekend and during the summer will worsen transmission levels.

Some experts note that test positivity rates are still rising. San Francisco's is more than 12%, while the rate in L.A. County was 5% as of Friday.

"This all means that the current wave has not gone away," Dr. George Rutherford, a UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert, said in a briefing Friday afternoon.

"We do, however, have sewage data that would suggest that there's some drop-off here in San Francisco, Davis, San Jose," Rutherford said, referring to levels of coronavirus in wastewater. Still, there is conflicting data elsewhere in Silicon Valley, he said, with case rates fluctuating in other spots of Santa Clara County.

In L.A. County, no sewer systems reported a doubling of coronavirus levels in the last week, although coronavirus levels in sewage water still remain high, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a recent briefing.

Los Angeles County reported a 4% week-over-week decrease in average daily coronavirus cases, according to a Times analysis of data released Monday, with the case rate falling from about 4,600 cases a day to 4,400. That's the equivalent of 308 cases a week for every 100,000 residents.

"We will continue to monitor this closely to see whether or not we've plateaued," Ferrer said.

Elsewhere in Southern California, San Diego County posted a 6% week-over-week decrease in its case rate; Orange County, a 12% decline; Riverside County, a 19% drop; Ventura County, a 13% decline; and Santa Barbara County, a 21% drop. San Bernardino County observed a 1% increase in its case rate.

San Diego County's case rate was 278 cases a week for every 100,000 residents; Orange County, 192; Riverside County, 168; San Bernardino County, 173; Ventura County, 211; and Santa Barbara County, 224.

Nationally, case rates also may be starting to level off, from 106,000 cases a day for the seven-day period that ended May 29 to about 99,000 cases a day. In California, the San Joaquin Valley posted a 16% week-over-week reduction in average daily coronavirus cases as of Friday. The San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento reported a 17% reduction; and rural Northern California, a 36% drop.

The Bay Area still has the highest case rate in the state, with 317 cases a week for every 100,000 residents; the rate for Greater Sacramento is 226; the San Joaquin Valley, 166; and rural Northern California, 119.

Coronavirus-positive hospitalizations are still increasing statewide and in L.A. County. It typically takes a number of weeks for a reduction in cases to be reflected in hospitalizations.

"In California, we're still having fairly substantial increases in hospitalizations," Rutherford said Friday. There were 2,461 coronavirus-positive patients in California's hospitals on Sunday, up 14% over a seven-day period, including 275 in intensive care units, up 10%.

In L.A. County, there were 530 coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals on Sunday, up 9% over a seven-day period, including 63 in intensive care, up 21%.

COVID-19 is making up a growing percentage of the reasons why people in L.A. County are seeking care at emergency rooms. About 6% of ER visits in the past week are related to the coronavirus; a month ago, the rate was 3.8%. L.A. County says there's a medium level of concern when that percentage is 5% or more, and a high level of concern when it exceeds 10%.

"This reminds us that the infection for many is not mild," Ferrer said.

Some doctors have said many coronavirus-positive patients are not being treated for COVID-19 illnesses and their infection status is incidental to why they're in the hospital. At UC San Francisco, half of the coronavirus-positive patients are being treated for reasons unrelated to a coronavirus infection; at L.A. County's public and private hospitals, that number is 60%.

Nonetheless, Ferrer said increasing numbers of coronavirus-positive patients will eventually strain hospital systems because of the additional resources needed. That's why she has warned that, should worsening hospitalization trends hold, L.A. County could reimpose a universal mask mandate in indoor public settings.