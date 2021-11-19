California's MyTurn opens COVID-19 booster appointments to anyone 18 and over

California updated its online vaccine appointment system MyTurn on Thursday morning to allow all adults to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster.

The site no longer asks you to check a box indicating that you are at high risk for complications or work or live in a high-risk setting. Adults 18 and over are eligible as long as two months have passed since the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or at least six months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

You can choose which brand you prefer for your booster dose — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — or select no preference.

California health officials last week encouraged any adult who wants a COVID-19 booster shot to get one, yet online booking systems for securing appointments didn't immediately catch up with the latest messaging.

The state's push for more adults to get boosters came as Gov. Gavin Newsom warned in a Nov. 10 press conference that the state should prepare for a winter surge even though California is doing comparatively better than many other states in terms of cases and hospitalizations.

While statewide hospitalizations have fallen by about half since a summer peak at the end of August, they have started creeping up in some areas, particularly the Central Valley and portions of Southern California including Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

"We've seen some signs that suggest concerns," said Newsom, who got his booster on Oct. 27.

At a Nov. 10 press conference, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, said the state is working with health care providers, pharmacies and vaccine sites to ensure nobody who wants a booster is turned away. In other words, anyone is eligible as long as two months have passed since the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or at least six months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

"Absolutely if you're interested in getting a booster we ask that you go ahead and get yourself signed up to get one," Ghaly said.

Research shows that while COVID-19 vaccines are effective, the immunity may wane over time, and Ghaly noted that this is a reason to get a booster.

Further, the state sent a letter to health care providers encouraging them to give a booster to any patient 18 years and older who self-determines that they are at risk of exposure.

California's move to encourage all adults to get boosters has confused some people as the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines continue to recommend boosters for people 65 and older, as well as those 18 and older who have underlying health conditions or live or work in high-risk settings such as a hospital, school, grocery store or post office.

The state's health department said its guidance on boosters is in line with the CDC and was "simplified to help empower more Californians to get a booster."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.