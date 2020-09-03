California's power grid issues Flex Alert as heat wave, blackout threat loom over Labor Day weekend

Bracing for another major heat wave, the manager of California's electricity grid issued a call for conservation for most of Labor Day weekend.

The California Independent System Operator, which imposed two nights of rolling blackouts during the mid-August heat storm, on Thursday issued a Flex Alert taking effect Saturday at 3 p.m.

The alert runs through 9 p.m. Monday. A Flex Alert is a voluntary call for energy conservation in which Californians are urged to turn up their thermostats and defer the use of major appliances.

The ISO had already issued a "restricted maintenance operations" directive that forbids generators from shutting down much of this weekend for routine maintenance.

The mid-August blackouts were the first rotating outages in California since the 2001 energy crisis, when supplies were being manipulated by traders at Enron and other companies. This time, grid managers blamed the blackouts on genuine power shortages caused by excessive heat.

The problem was exacerbated by the state's heavy reliance on renewable energy sources like solar power, which dissipated as the sun went down. Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed not to retreat from the state's plan to build an all-renewable power grid but insisted that the ISO do a better job of planning for shortages during the transition to green energy.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board did take a step back from the state's commitment to green energy when it agreed to postpone the planned closure of nine high-polluting fossil fuel plants on the Southern California coastline. The water board said the postponements are needed to shore up grid reliability.