California’s public health agency is filled with vacancies. Is it ready for the next pandemic?

Karen Seifert has watched year after year as colleagues in the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) have left for higher-paying careers in the private sector.

Later this month, she’ll join them.

Seifert’s new job at a private Bay Area hospital pays close to $200,000 — double what she earned as a state nurse tasked with auditing medical facilities to ensure patients were receiving adequate care.

“I’m sad to leave my job,” Seifert said. “I wouldn’t be leaving if I could make it. But I can’t financially.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the often invisible, but essential, work of those in the public health sector, California made it a priority to reverse decades of underinvestment. It set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to increase staffing.

But retaining professionals like Seifert, who worked tirelessly on the pandemic’s frontlines, while trying to recruit thousands of skilled workers to fill new roles in state and local public health agencies will be a daunting task.

“You have a lot of people with (public health) degrees, but the competition for them is really fierce,” said Heather Krasna, an associate dean at Columbia University’s School of Public Health. “If you don’t pay people enough, you won’t be able to recruit them or they won’t stay.”

About 24% of the jobs across CDPH were vacant in June — nearly 10% higher than six years earlier, according to the State Controller’s Office.

Over those same six years, the department added more than 1,200 positions, including more than 750 in just the past two years. Its budget jumped from $3.2 billion to $5.5 billion.

Most of the vacancies are for Associate Governmental Program Analysts, a broad role in state government that varies from department to department.

At CDPH, for example, someone in this role might oversee and approve spending plans for local health departments who’ve received state and federal grants for infectious disease research. Another analyst might oversee asset management and inventory for the department’s financial branch.

CDPH also needs more Health Facilities Evaluator Nurses, such as Seifert, and Health Program Specialists, described by the state as “critical to the department’s basic mission.”

Should the thousands of positions at the state and county level remain unfilled, the system’s ability to perform its basic missions — let alone combat the next pandemic — could be at risk.

Public health workers are principal players in curbing the fentanyl crisis. They convince reluctant residents to get vaccinated. They inspect restaurants and educate the public about the risks of mosquito-borne diseases, including recently reported cases of Malaria. And that’s just part of their portfolio.

“Public health is about preventing people from getting sick in the first place,” said Brad Pollock, chair of the UC Davis Department of Public Health Sciences. “If you don’t have enough people working in the agencies, then these issues are going to get ignored, which means more people get hurt and compromise their health.”

COVID pandemic spurs investment in public health

In the wake of COVID-19, federal and state officials vowed to strengthen the country’s public health system.

President Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan earmarked $7.4 billion for state and local public health workers, including a new $3 billion grant program to directly support state and local public health agencies. The funds will assist with recruiting, hiring and training epidemiologists, nurses, contact tracers and other health workers, according to a report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

That same year, California launched a major study of its public health system. Based on the recommendations of The “Future of Public Health” working group, the state committed an additional $300 million to local public health agencies, and $100 million for 404 new positions in the CDPH.

The agency declined repeated requests for an interview with The Sacramento Bee about this story.

An emailed statement, sent from the communications office on behalf of spokesperson Ali Bay, said the department’s high vacancy rate is “inflated” due to the influx of positions created with the new funds. The email also said the state’s months-long hiring process, which includes multiple rounds of exams and interviews, keeps the agency from filling positions in a timely manner.

According to an analysis of federal data by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, 2021 marked the highest rate of job openings in state and local public agencies, including public health, over the past 20 years.