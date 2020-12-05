California's record-setting coronavirus surge continues

COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket on Friday as California counties reported a new single-day record of 22,491 total cases.

The state also recorded its highest seven-day case average of 17,819 and tallied 208 deaths, the most in one day since the end of July.

An unprecedented, miserable stretch of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down as gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday begin to show up in case counts.

There have now been 19,797 COVID-related deaths in California and 1,308,736 cases, according to data compiled by this news organization.

As the Bay Area continues to record worrisome case numbers, some major counties on Friday announced they would voluntarily adopt stronger restrictions on public gatherings. California will mandate many of those restrictions for regions where the number of occupied ICU beds surpasses 85% capacity.

Together, the 10 counties comprising the Bay Area recorded 2,294 new cases and 23 new deaths. The total number of new cases in the region did recede between Thursday and Friday, with Alameda and Contra Costa counties reporting fewer cases.

But Santa Clara County alone reported 844 new cases, topping its previous single-day record set on Nov. 30. It reported 8 new deaths on Friday, one fewer than the day before.

San Mateo County, one of the jurisdictions that has not joined other counties in voluntarily implementing tougher restrictions, saw 177 new cases and 6 new deaths.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled the plug on the previous county-based reopening blueprint, announcing the state will be split into five regions that could each receive fresh stay-at-home orders depending on their ICU bed capacity.

Late Friday, it appeared that Southern California was on its way to a stay-at-home order after state officials announced that only about 13% of ICU beds were available to new patients. The region could adopt the new stay-at-home order as early as Sunday night.

Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties continue to be major Southern California virus hot spots, respectively logging 60.5 and 70.7 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

___