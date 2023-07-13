Wildfire risk in California is forecast to heighten in coming days, with a "heat dome" expected to bring scorching temperatures across the state. This summer's fires in the Golden State have mostly been small, just a couple acres, due to the unusually wet winter. But blazes are likely to trend bigger through the end of July as temperatures are set to soar above 120 degrees at the hottest locations this weekend.

Peak fire season is predicted to run August through October, and destructive fires over 100,000 acres are possible. Experts say the chance for an exceptionally large fire nearing 1 million acres this year is small, however.

"We're starting to transition into that period of bigger fires right now, and we will definitely see that shift after this second heat wave," said fire meteorologist Brent Wachter with the National Interagency Fire Center's Northern California operations in Redding.

While wildfire season runs year-round in California, it typically picks up in late spring and early summer before peaking in late summer to early fall. This year, fire activity has been quiet because of a winter marked by a barrage of storms that soaked the landscape and built up a massive snowpack. The vegetation above 4,000 to 5,000 feet is still mostly green and less flammable due to its moisture content. Elevations above 7,000 feet remain covered in snow.

"You can get ignitions in those areas, but they're not as responsive," Wachter said. "August is when we'll see those higher elevations open to large fire business."

Despite the rainy winter, the state still saw wildfire activity at low elevations across grass and oak woodlands in June. There were an average of 20 wildfires reported a day, which is typical for June. Only two fires burned more than 100 acres in Northern California, Wachter said. The June 15 Scott Fire near Grass Valley reached 115 acres, while the June 16 Snell Fire near Middletown grew to 103 acres. Last June, Northern California saw 12 wildfires more than 100 acres in area.

"That's a big difference," Wachter said. "Definitely a slow start."

In coming weeks, Wachter expects Northern California will continue to see about 20 fires a day, but those blazes will be bigger than they were in June. Open fields are especially flammable this year as the grasses in some locations grew taller and denser because of the winter rains; once it's hot, these plants dry out rapidly. Grass fires are expected to be a problem through summer.

The state's shrubs are still holding some moisture but could see significant drying in the heat wave, Wachter said.

"The chamise that's fairly dominant in the Bay Area is starting to become more flammable," Wachter said. "It will be much more flammable late in the month of July compared to early in the month."

Wachter also said the dead fuels, including fallen trees, are becoming drier and will reach critical flammability after the heat wave. Even if a wildland has green plants, the dried-out, dead trees can act as fuel, especially in windy conditions.

From August through October, Wachter expects wildfires in forested areas above 5,000 feet to become more common. During this period in prior years, California has seen monster blazes such as the 2021 Dixie Fire, which tore through nearly 1 million acres across five counties. The 2021 Caldor Fire torched 221,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, devouring nearly the entire town of Grizzly Flats, in the Sierra foothills.

"I don't think it's likely we'll get a fire that size this year," Wachter said. "... It's all about probabilities. You're cramming that potential into a shorter time frame. Also, a mega-fire is highly unlikely even in a drought year. I think people still need to understand that a large fire could still impact them, especially as we get into late summer and fall. We could still see fires that are a couple hundred thousand acres in size such as the Caldor Fire."

Offshore winds, which blow hot air from inland areas toward the coast, drive large fires in the fall. Wachter said the severity of peak season is dependent on the strength of the winds California sees this year.

"The verdict is still out on those wind events ... that's too far out to forecast," he said.