Calistoga man accused in crash that killed Santa Rosa couple to face vehicular manslaughter allegations

The Calistoga man who was arrested following a March crash that killed a Santa Rosa couple will now face allegations of gross vehicular manslaughter and is being jailed on $1 million bail, according to authorities.

Philip Jacob Popick, 31, was detained Thursday afternoon by the California Highway Patrol and booked into the Napa County Jail, according to jail booking records and Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP's Napa bureau.

Popick remained jailed Monday afternoon for investigation of two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of causing injury by driving under the influence, with bail listed at $1 million. He had not immediately been booked into jail because he was hospitalized with injuries suffered in the March wreck on Highway 29 south of Larkmead Lane, southeast of Calistoga, according to Bradshaw.

On the morning of March 15, Popick was at the wheel of a Subaru in the southbound lane of 29 when it crossed the center line into the path of a northbound Infiniti, CHP said at the time.

Alvin Ray Minniefield, 64, who was driving the Infiniti, died at the scene. His girlfriend, 62-year-old Deborah Abata, was gravely injured and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital before relatives took her off life support four days later, her sister Sheila Nordgran told the Napa Valley Register after the crash.

Popick was arrested by CHP officers after the crash, initially on a felony allegation of driving under the influence of drugs, and was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries.