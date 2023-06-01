A Calistoga man was detained days after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase that involved street racing on Highway 101.

Londyn Taylor, 20 was detained about 5:30 p.m. Monday on southbound Highway 101 near Airport Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His car was impounded for 30 days.

The chase began about 5:50 p.m. May 21 when an officer spotted two drivers who appeared to be racing at high speeds on northbound Highway 101 at River Road.

One was a white sports car and its driver slowed down. The other was a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling 95 mph, according to the CHP.

Its driver accelerated to 140 mph before exiting at Shiloh Road and running a red light.

According to the CHP, the driver continued south onto Old Redwood Highway and then onto Airport Boulevard before getting back onto the freeway.

“The driver recklessly fled northbound at unsafe high speeds and passed several vehicles unsafely,” CHP officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The chase was terminated after officers lost sight of the Camaro but they got its license plate.

An officer spotted the Camaro on Monday evening and verified it was the same car involved in the chase eight days earlier.

Taylor was still in detention Thursday morning as CHP investigates other possible violations, said CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte.

Charges have yet to be filed.

Staff writer Madison Smalstig contributed to this report.

