Entire city of Calistoga ordered to evacuate due to Glass fire

Update 10 a.m. Tuesday: Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Angwin east of Calistoga.

The order covers areas south of Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of Ink Grade Road and west of Pope Valley Cross Road.

All evacuation warnings for the Angwin area have been upgraded to evacuation orders

The entire city of Calistoga is under orders to evacuate as of about 6:30 p.m. as firefighters continue to fight the huge Glass fire.

The city says evacuation routes are open along Highway 29 north into Lake County, 128 north into Sonoma County, and Highway 29 south toward Napa, despite the fact that part of the road is closed to the public, other than evacuees.

"At this time there has been no damage or loss within the City limits but significant damage has occurred in the surrounding area," city officials said via Nixle. "CalFire, Napa County Fire, and the Calistoga Fire Department are working the fire situation closely. We will continue to update residents via Nixle on a regular basis."

The fire broke out early Sunday in Deer Park but spread quickly, fueled by high winds, dry conditions, and high heat.

The city had only been partially evacuated since Monday morning, but the new order covers all residents.

An evacuation center is open in Napa at Crosswalk Church at 2590 First Street. While it is not open as a traditional shelter, due to the coronavirus, workers there can provide vouchers for hotel rooms along with other services.

After the evacuation was announced, county officials said they would open a second site offering the same services at Napa Valley College. The evacuation site at the Yountville Community Center was winding down by Monday evening, they said.

All but a small portion of the city of St. Helena, meanwhile, is not under an evacuation warning or order, although wide areas outside the city are evacuated.

The fire has spread extensively into Sonoma County, causing widespread evacuations in Santa Rosa and surrounding communities.