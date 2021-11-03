Calistoga vice mayor confronts elder abuse charges

When Parkinson’s disease began to overtake Bruce Skogen, several of his Calistoga friends began making regular visits to Cedars Care Home, where he was living. The visitors were led by Terry Ponsford, a retired lawyer with a deep well of energy and a talent for organization.

Ponsford and the rest of the crew would banter with Skogen, make sure his needs were being met and casually chat with the facility’s manager, Irais Lopez-Ortega.

“I remember one time, we were all there joking with Irais, just as friends, and someone said something like, ‘Make sure you save a room for Terry,’” recalled Alan Finneran, an artist who lives in Calistoga. “She laughed and said, ‘Don’t worry, Terry, we’ll always have room for you.’ The way it played out, it’s almost cinematic.”

The genre is tragedy. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has charged Lopez-Ortega, now 58, with four counts of elder abuse. She is suspected of harming Terry Ponsford, who had moved to Cedars Care Home as he slid into dementia, and, according to Lopez-Ortega’s lawyer, had become a behavioral problem there.

The news has roiled Calistoga, where Lopez-Ortega is the sitting vice mayor. A tightly woven town of about 5,200 people, it isn’t above gossip and divisive issues. But the feeling pervading the community in the wake of the accusations against Lopez-Ortega is mostly sadness.

“It’s a terrible cliche, but it’s almost like something that happened within a large family,” Finneran said.

The setting is jarring, too. “Visiting Napa facilities, Cedars is the one where I thought, ‘If I have to go into a home, this is where I’d like to go,’” said John Lord, the long-term care ombudsman for Napa County.

Yet it was Lord who summoned the Calistoga Police Department to Cedars Care Home on July 4 to file a report of abuse.

That morning, with folding chairs lining the downtown sidewalks in preparation for Calistoga’s famed Fourth of July parade, Lord’s office received an anonymous tip that Ponsford had been assaulted by a caregiver.

Lord sent two agents to, and they requested a conversation with the reported victim. They didn’t want to lead Ponsford’s answers, Lord said, so they made small talk and waited to see if he’d mention the incident.

“He told us word for word what the anonymous person said,” Lord noted.

The DA’s office charged Lopez-Ortega with two felony counts of elder abuse and two felony violations of the welfare and institution code, which assistant district attorney Paul Gero described as akin to elder endangerment. They stemmed from two separate incidents.

On June 29, according to a California Department of Social Services complaint investigation report, a resident fell over backward when a Cedars staff member grabbed his shirt and pulled him away from a dining room table. The resident was taken by ambulance to St. Helena Hospital. The Napa County DA says that resident was Ponsford, and the staff member was Lopez-Ortega.

The July 4 incident was more serious.

An arrest detention complaint form filed by the DA’s office says Lopez-Ortega “pushed and shoved a senior resident, Terrence Ponsford (80 years old), causing him to fall to the ground leading to bruising and pain. While Ponsford was on the ground Lopez removed her shoe and hit him numerous times. Lopez then dragged Ponsford by his arm and shirt, while he had no additional clothing on, across the floor and into his bedroom. Lopez then left Ponsford on the ground in his room for several hours offering him no medical attention.”

The complaint states Ponsford was using a walker at the time. The Department of Social Services report says he sustained “significant bruising to his body” that day.

Both the state and county offices refer to video evidence of the assaults.

Lord said he rarely comes across elder abuse this dramatic. “I would say in Napa County, this is probably the first one in years,” he said. “I came from 10 years running the Solano County office, and there it was probably monthly.”

Lopez-Ortega has pleaded innocent to all charges. She is scheduled for a court date Tuesday, but only for Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Ortiz to weigh release of specific records. Substantive arguments are unlikely to occur before January.

The alleged assault would be shocking under any circumstances. But the allegations against Lopez-Ortega have stunned locals. They unfailingly describe her as affable, nurturing and helpful, and she is one of the most prominent Latino voices in Napa Valley. One Calistoga resident who knows both Ponsford and Lopez-Ortega well, but asked that her name not be used, calls Lopez-Ortega “a kind and gentle soul.”