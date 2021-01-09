Calls for Trump to resign grow as Democrats explore impeachment

WASHINGTON — Democrats laid the groundwork Friday for impeaching President Donald Trump a second time, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco threatened to bring him up on formal charges if he did not resign “immediately” over his role in inciting a violent mob attack on the Capitol this week.

The threat was part of an all-out effort by furious Democrats, backed by a handful of Republicans, to pressure Trump to leave office in disgrace after the hourslong siege by his supporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Although he has only 12 days left in the White House, they argued he was a direct danger to the nation.

Pelosi and other top Democratic leaders continued to press Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to wrest power from Trump, although Pence was said to be against it. The speaker urged Republican lawmakers to pressure the president to resign immediately. And she took the unusual step of calling Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss how to limit Trump’s access to the nation’s nuclear codes and then publicized it.

“If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

At least one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, followed Pelosi’s lead and told the Anchorage Daily News that she was considering leaving the Republican Party altogether because of Trump.

“I want him out,” she said. “He has caused enough damage.”

At the White House, Trump struck a defiant tone, insisting that he would remain a potent force in American politics as aides and allies abandoned him and his post-presidential prospects turned increasingly bleak. Behind closed doors, he made clear that he would not resign and expressed regret about releasing a video Thursday committing to a peaceful transition of power and condemning the violence at the Capitol that he had egged on a day before.

He said on Twitter on Friday morning that he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the first incumbent in 150 years to skip his successor’s swearing-in. Hours later, Twitter “permanently suspended” his beloved account, which had more than 88 million followers, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Federal law enforcement officials announced charges against at least 13 people in connection with the storming of the Capitol, including Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, who had posted a picture of himself on social media sitting at Pelosi’s desk during the mayhem with his feet up on her desk, and a Republican state delegate from West Virginia.

Among Democrats, an expedited impeachment appeared to be the most attractive option to remove Trump and register their outrage at his role in encouraging what became an insurrection. Roughly 170 of them in the House had signed onto a single article that Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and others intended to introduce Monday, charging the president with “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Democratic senators weighed in with support, and some Republicans appeared newly amenable to the idea. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska indicated he would be open to considering articles of impeachment at a trial. A spokesperson for Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she was “outraged” by Trump’s role in the violence but could not comment on an impeachment case given the possibility she could soon be sitting in the jury.

Even Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader and one of Trump’s most influential allies for the past four years, told confidants he was done with Trump. McConnell did not directly weigh on a possible impeachment case, but he circulated a memo to senators making clear that under the Senate’s current rules, no trial could effectively be convened before Jan. 20, after Trump leaves office and Biden is sworn in, unless all 100 senators agreed to allow it sooner.

It was a fitting denouement for a president who, despite years of norm-shattering behavior, has acted largely without consequence throughout his presidency, showing no impulse to change his ways, despite being impeached in Congress, defeated at the ballot box and now belatedly shunned by some members of his own party.

By Friday evening, Pelosi had not made a final decision on whether to proceed with impeachment and was wary of rushing into such a momentous step. She issued a statement saying she had instructed the House Rules Committee to be ready to move ahead with either an impeachment resolution or legislation creating a nonpartisan panel of experts envisaged in the 25th Amendment to consult with Pence about the president’s fitness to serve.