Caltrans bridge work to delay Highway 12 traffic by Kenwood

Motorists should expect traffic delays on Highway 12 near Kenwood beginning Monday while Caltrans crews begin work on a bridge project.

The Sonoma Creek Bridge is being demolished and rebuilt, forcing one-way traffic control for 24 hours a day, Caltrans announced Friday.

Work is expected to last up to 45 days.

According to Caltrans, rebuilding is necessary because of creek bed erosion caused by fast-flowing whirlpools around the bridge columns and footings.

“Over the years, the bridge structural integrity can be strained to the point where replacing the bridge is the best solution,” Caltrans reported.

Two-way traffic will be restored at some point and nighttime closures will take place for the remainder of the work period.

At a point to be determined, the Hooker Creek Bridge replacement on Highway 12 will commence near Glen Ellen.

Traffic will be detoured through Madrone and Agua Caliente roads for about 30 days.

