Caltrans employee killed in I-80 hit-and-run Friday morning near Vacaville

A Caltrans employee was struck and killed by a driver on Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday morning, according to the department.

Officers from the Solano division of the California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a vehicle striking a person on foot at about 10 a.m. on I-80 westbound, west of Lagoon Valley Road, said CHP spokesman Raul Gonzalez.

Caltrans spokesman Matt Rocco confirmed the person who was struck and killed was an employee of the department.

Rocco said the department would provide additional information pending notification of the next of kin.

The driver fled the scene, but had been found and arrested by Friday afternoon, Gonzalez said.

In an afternoon news release, the CHP identified the suspected driver, who was driving a white Mazda 3, as Taje Jakkar Holliman, 31, of San Francisco. Charges against Holliman will include vehicular manslaughter, the agency said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering details about the incident. Those with information are asked to call the CHP’s tipline at 707-917-4491.