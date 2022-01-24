Caltrans faces wrongful death lawsuit following fatal crash on Highway 101

The state of California faces a wrongful death lawsuit from the daughter of a Humboldt County man who died in a car crash on Highway 101, the Eureka Times-Standard reported.

According to the lawsuit filed by law firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei and Goldman, the father, Ruben Sepulveda, crashed after a "decayed and diseased" Douglas fir fell onto the road and caused several crashes on May 10, 2021. He died weeks later of his injuries.

It alleges that California — specifically Caltrans and California State Parks — failed to maintain the section of U.S. Highway 101 near Redcrest in Humboldt Redwood State Park where the massive Douglas fir fell onto the road.

"When it fell, it fell across the entirety of the 101 freeway blocking travel late at night when there was no moon. What we're suggesting is, when people drive up the 101 freeway, it shouldn't be a crapshoot whether they're going to make it or not, that a tree could just have fallen over and created a really serious danger for everybody," Timothy Loranger, one of the plaintiff's attorneys, told the Times-Standard. "We believe that it's (California's) responsibility to look at these trees and to make sure that if there are any that are sick or dying or decaying, that something needs to be done to make sure they don't create a hazard."

Caltrans has faced numerous lawsuits in recent years.

In 2018, it faced a wrongful death lawsuit after killing Shannon Marie Bigley, a resident at a Modesto homeless encampment, during a sweep, KTLA5 reported. The claim says Bigley was killed after being hit by Caltrans machinery that was "negligently and/or recklessly operated."

Then, in February 2020, Caltrans settled a class action lawsuit for $5.5 million after confiscating and destroying the belongings of homeless people in "sweeps."

As recently as early 2022, the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation and the local chapter of the Sierra Club sued Caltrans after it published an "inadequate" 2019 environmental impact report for its Highway 1 Auxiliary Lane and Bus-on-Shoulder project, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

Myles Cochrane, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 1, which covers the area where the tree fell and car crashes occurred, told the Times-Standard that they do not comment on pending litigation.