Tree work by Sonoma County on Arnold Drive — in addition to a Caltrans bridge replacement on Highway 12 — snarled traffic up and down Sonoma Valley all day on Wednesday.

McClernon General Engineering is performing tree work and will finish by the end of the day, according to a supervisor from the Sonoma County Roads Division.

It happened to land the same week that Caltrans closed Highway 12 between Agua Caliente Road and Madrone Road as it works to replace the Hooker Creek Bridge. The closure, which began Sept. 5, will last “about 30 days,” according to the state road agency.

Scores of drivers were at a near standstill on Arnold Drive as the Sonoma Valley road dealt with the added traffic from Highway 12 while also being bottle necked to one lane as a result of the tree work.

