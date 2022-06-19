Caltrans repairing parts of Highway 116 beginning Monday

A 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 116 will undergo roadwork that may cause several days of traffic delays between Guerneville and Forestville beginning Monday.

The patch-paving project focuses on deteriorated pavement on the curvy stretch between River Road in Guerneville and Martinelli Road in Forestville, according to Caltrans.

According to the traffic agency, road crews will dig out and repave pavement that is worn out. They’ll be working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Construction begins in the eastbound lanes in Guerneville. Once completed, work will begin on the westbound lanes.

One-way traffic control will be in place during work hours, which means motorists in each direction will need to take turns proceeding. Flaggers will be present to guide travelers.

Travelers should expect delays of five minutes, possibly more during peak hours, according to Caltrans.

Re-striping will take place about a week after the paving wraps up. Temporary striping will be in place in the meantime, according to Caltrans.

The nearest alternate route is River Road, which runs parallel to Highway 116 to the north.

