Caltrans shares video of Caldor fire burning along Highway 50

Aug. 24- California's transportation agency shared video footage Tuesday of flames from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 50, a primary artery between Lake Tahoe and Sacramento.

Caltrans closed the highway between Sly Park Road and Meyers on Friday, and there is no estimated day for when it might reopen as the blaze in the Eldorado National Forest continues to burn wildly.

The burn area of the fire stood at 117,704 acres Tuesday morning with 9% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Dana Walsh, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday afternoon that up-slope winds were pushing the fire to the northeast and this evening the winds will shift to a more favorable down-slope direction with slow movement expected overnight.

"There has been a lot of activity putting in lines today, doing some back burning especially in the Sly Park area — that's in the northeast corner," Walsh said. "We still have a lot of fire activity in the southwest corner in the Grizzly Flats area, near the point of origin of the fire. On the east side, it's still progressing eastward. Difficult access, tough terrain."

Walsh said crews are also establishing lines around a spot fire that started on the north side of Highway 50, threatening the community of Kyburz, on Saturday night.

The Caldor Fire ignited in heavy timber in the Eldorado National Forest near the small town of Grizzly Flats south of Pollock Pines, burning a destructive path through the community of about 1,200 people. Photos from the aftermath show an elementary school, a post office and homes that were turned into piles of ash.

Cal Fire said 455 single residents and 11 commercial properties have been destroyed and damage assessments are still underway. A map of damaged structures is available from Cal Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service officials announced a complete shutdown of the Eldorado National Forest through Sept. 30 because of the fire. The Rubicon Trail is also closed. Air quality has plummeted in the region, with air quality index readings well over 300 near the lake and over 400 in the Truckee area; anything over 150 is considered "unhealthy" and readings over 300 are "hazardous" for all.

