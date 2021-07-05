Caltrans to repave section of Highway 37

Repavement of the 1.7-mile stretch of State Route 37 between Lakeville Highway and the Petaluma River Bridge will begin Wednesday, July 7. The Petaluma Bridge, which marks the Marin County line, will not be included in the repaving project.

Ghilotti Brothers of San Rafael is the contractor on the $2.1 million project, which is expected to take one month to complete. The top layer of asphalt will be ground from the pavement and replaced with a fresh layer of rubberized asphalt.

Rubberized asphalt contains shredded tires, serving a dual purpose of creating longer-lasting pavement while making use of discarded tires that would otherwise languish in landfills, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Work on the four-lane highway will be timed against commute traffic to minimize disruptions. Westbound lane closures will occur weekdays from noon to 5 a.m., and eastbound lane closures have been scheduled to occur weekdays between 8 p.m. and noon. One lane will be open in both directions at all times.

For traffic updates, go to 511.org. Travelers can also get real-time information on all state highways in California on the Caltrans Quick Map at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Caltrans requests that drivers be “work zone alert” during the repaving project, and mindful of workers on the roadway.

