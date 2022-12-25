Caltrans work to close part of Baker Avenue into February

Railing work will shut down a portion of a Highway 101 connector ramp in Santa Rosa for nearly a month beginning the first week of January, Caltrans announced.

Westbound Baker Avenue will be closed at Highway 101 while workers replace bridge railings on both sides of the overpass, according to Caltrans.

The closure is scheduled to begin as early as Jan. 3 and last into mid-February.

Railings currently have a lattice style and will be replaced with a solid, sturdier railing that is supposed to be safer during collisions and easier to repair, according to Caltrans.

The project cost wasn’t available, but similar work on the Todd Road overpass in August cost about $2.9 million.

Westbound traffic will be detoured onto southbound Santa Rosa Avenue and have to use Hearn Avenue to cross the highway.

Drivers along northbound Highway 101 wanting to reach westbound Baker Avenue will be directed by electronic message boards to exit at Hearn Avenue.

Eastbound Baker Avenue will not be closed.

The project is among several efforts to replace bridge railings in the North Bay, according to Caltrans.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi