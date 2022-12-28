Hundreds of people attended a live Nativity event Christmas Eve in Sonoma that raised money for Homeless Action Sonoma.

Featured were two camels, a Miniature Zebu calf, a Sicilian Miniature Donkey, two Shetland sheep with three lambs and an Angora goat, all owned and homed by Brian Ness and Mike Weiss, operators of Vintage Kennel Club in Sonoma.

Ness and Weiss have held the event, which reenacts the biblical story of the birth of Jesus, for 18 years, each year benefiting a different nonprofit organization.

Previously, the pair held the events at local churches, though they teamed up with the state parks department to hold this year’s free event at the Sonoma State Historic Park in downtown Sonoma in an effort to make it more accessible to the public.

This year’s beneficiary, Homeless Action Sonoma, received approximately $1,200 from donations, mostly given in small bills, according to board member James Whittaker.

“It was great, everybody was in fine spirits and the animals were well behaved,” Whittaker said.

The money will go toward the nonprofit’s efforts to build a village of temporary tiny homes to shelter 20 of the city’s most vulnerable homeless residents while Homeless Action Sonoma case workers help those people find permanent housing and assess them for needed medical care.

The organization aims to open the village in February 2023 on a 3/4-acre property along Sonoma Highway just north of city limits that the nonprofit purchased in 2021.

In the meantime, the nonprofit is opening an overnight warming center, pending approval by fire officials, consisting of 6 rooms at 867 West Napa Street in Sonoma, where the nonprofit will provide food and other care services daily.

For more information and to donate to Homeless Action Sonoma, go to hassonoma.org.