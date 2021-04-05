Camp Meeker man training for birthday run to San Francisco

Kyle Gift of Camp Meeker is looking forward to his birthday. In fact, he’s training for it.

“I like to think outwardly on my birthday,” said Gift, who’s set to turn 38 on April 17. To him, thinking outwardly means pondering not what might be done for or given to him on his special day, but what he might do for the benefit of others.

“I want to do something to get people inspired,” he said.

On the 17th, Gift will take up an Earth flag on a pole and take Step 1 in a birthday run from Camp Meeker to San Francisco.

People who spot him along the way will no doubt draw their own interpretations of his motivation. He’d like to spark thought and action on ending the violence being directed against Asian Americans, and on treading more gently on the planet, on coming together.

A seamstress he knows will sew onto his flag, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

Gift is a conservationist. He has done work with Land Paths and he’s all the time clearing weeds and brush to make greater Camp Meeker more fire safe.

“It is so overgrown,” he said.

While he’s running on his birthday and the day after that, mostly along Highway 1, he’ll carry a flag bearing an image of Earth because his goal boils down to encouraging people to improve the planet. “We need to make it a better place,” he said.

He asks that if anyone would like to make a donation in honor of his birthday run, they make it to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals.

As Gift runs, his dad, Colin Gift, will follow in a van. “He’s going to be schlepping all my stuff,” the runner said.

His birthday 70-miler will conclude at a cool and appropriate spot somewhere south of the Golden Gate Bridge. Gift just hasn’t picked it yet.