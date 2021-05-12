Campaign to recall Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch qualifies for the ballot

A campaign launched by Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch has enough verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, county election officials announced Wednesday.

Recall propopents gathered more than the required 30,056 valid signatures, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. Her office would recommend a Sept. 14 election date, she said in a press statement, although the exact date will fall to the Board of Supervisors.

Gallaher has reported contributions of nearly $800,000 to the campaign, records show. He contributed $295,000 in 2020, and has contributed $496,000 so far this year. The money went to paid signature gatherers and other campaign operations.

A countywide special election will not be cheap. It is estimated to cost public coffers between $600,000 and more than $909,000, according to Sonoma County Registrar of voters Deva Proto.

The supervisors have 14 days to set an election once they receive the certified petition, which will occur at the May 18 board meeting, according to the statement.

Election officials rejected 11,188 signatures and approved 32,128. The majority of the rejected signatures — 4,955 — were tossed because they did not belong to registered voters. Another 2,857 signatures belonged to voters registered at a different address than the one they gave.

Gallaher has been the sole contributor to the campaign, according to an April 23 campaign finance filing. Ravitch has said Gallaher’s spending breaks campaign finance laws and has asked the California Attorney General to intervene.

The campaign has accused Ravitch of a litany of failures in her post. “Pressing issues of inequality, injustice and fire safety failures have been ignored or inflamed by Ravitch,” the campaign wrote on its signature gathering petition.

The campaign accused Ravitch of failing to pursue charges against environmental polluters and of disproportionate rates of incarceration for minority communities than white communities.

Ravitch has rejected those charges. She also announced her intentions to retire at the end of 2022, when her term expires. The recall campaign began a week after that announcement.

Officials with a campaign to defend Ravitch from the recall have cast the effort as a bid for political revenge by Gallaher in the wake of the DA’s prosecution of Oakmont Senior Living, Gallaher’s Windsor-based development company.

Oakmont Senior Living and two affiliated companies that own or operate two Fountaingrove care homes, Oakmont of Varenna and Villa Capri, were accused by prosecutors of abandoning about 100 residents with no means to evacuate themselves during the Tubbs fire in 2017.

The civil complaint also accused the companies of failing to prepare staff to evacuate residents during emergencies and not notifying relatives about the status of their loved ones during the fires.

The recall campaign began less than two months one of the Oakmont Senior Living affiliates paid $500,000 to settle the lawsuit.

“This recall effort has no legitimate purpose,” Terry Price, chair of the pro-Ravitch campaign, said in a press statement Wednesday.

“It is not about removing an elected official for wrongdoing,” Price said. “In my opinion, it is one man’s revenge against a DA who did her job: holding his company accountable for violations which endangered people’s lives.”

Gallaher’s firm in 2018 also reached a separate settlement with the state over similar allegations stemming from an investigation of actions by managers and staff at Varenna and Villa Capri as the Tubbs fire bore down on Fountaingrove. Oakmont Senior Living officials admitted staff members at two care homes abandoned elderly and infirm residents as the firestorm advanced on the pair of facilities, leaving relatives and emergency responders to rush in and evacuate those left behind.

The opposition campaign cited a recent poll they had commissioned on voter attitudes toward the recall effort. In that poll, 61% of respondents said they agreed that recall campaigns shouldn’t be used “as a tool by a wealthy defendant to get revenge on public law enforcement.”

Gallaher said he became involved because Ravitch had failed to “uphold their duties to the public,” according to a press statement from the campaign.

“We launched the recall campaign against Jill Ravitch because it is critical that we have steady, competent leadership overseeing public safety in our county,” he said.

This story will be updated.

