Can California avoid a new COVID-19 surge?

LOS ANGELES — After months of significant declines, California’s new weekly coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have plateaued just as the critical holiday season approaches.

The state’s coronavirus transmission rate has long been among the lowest in the country, and officials hope vaccine requirements and other safety rules will prevent another spike in cases and deaths this winter.

But the arrival of Halloween will kick off a packed slate of fall-and-winter festivities, tempting many residents to travel and gather in numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

Combine that with cooler weather increasingly pushing activities indoors — where the risk of transmission is generally higher — and the apparent seasonality of COVID-19 itself, and there’s potential for this latest lull to be a launching point for a new influx of infections.

Even though California continues to fare better than most states, it’s still considered to have “substantial” transmission — the second-worst category in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tier scale.

When the state celebrated its full economic reopening in mid-June, California was reporting fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Now, the state is seeing between 5,000 and 6,000, on average.

And about 100 Californians are still dying of COVID-19 every day. Before the delta variant surge, California was reporting about 25 deaths a day.

Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, an Orange County deputy health officer, has been warning for weeks that a pandemic uptick was possible as the weather cools if vaccination rates do not drastically improve. In mid-October, she pointed to the experience of the United Kingdom, which at times has foreshadowed the direction the U.S. has headed.

“As the winter months come up and as all of these holidays come up, more people are going to gather and more people are going to be indoors,” Chinsio-Kwong said. “So if we don’t take precaution until everybody gets some sort of immunity, we are still at risk of continuing to have higher numbers in case rates, similar to the United Kingdom.”

California is not necessarily destined to follow Britain’s path. It’s possible that a combination of the state’s relatively high immunization rates, along with a higher rate of natural immunity, could position it to weather this fall and winter better than other places.

But the state has, for now, stopped recording week-over-week declines in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations. And the rate at which coronavirus test results are coming back positive has crept up.

“Across California, our state is open and we do realize that people are getting tired of wearing masks and that there is also waning immunity. And there’s many more in our community who are still not yet vaccinated,” Chinsio-Kwong said Friday. “So yes, as people go indoors, we expect that cases will either stay at the same rates or may actually increase.”

On Thursday, California reported 3,816 people with COVID-19 infections in hospitals statewide, a 4% increase from a week earlier.

The latest hospitalization numbers are nowhere near the height of the summer surge, which peaked with 8,353 patients Aug. 31. But it’s still quadruple the level before the Delta surge.

“We have certainly seen a downsizing of the surge that we had, but cases are flattening out and we’re not seeing any further decline. Things have been pretty stable over the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the vaccine officer for Santa Clara County, Northern California’s most populous. “We hope that this is not the beginning of a surge.”

The statewide test positivity rate over the last seven days is now 2.8%, up from 2.1% a week ago.

And after dropping steadily for weeks, the number of new daily coronavirus cases has leveled off. For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, there were 6,068 new cases on average each day across California. That’s up 10% from the previous week.

The arrival of last year’s holiday season spelled disaster for California, ushering in a ferocious coronavirus wave that pummeled the state.

“I want to be sober about the moment we’re in because, in many ways, it’s reminiscent of where we were last year,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters Wednesday.

But he also acknowledged “the progress we’ve made, because we should, and I want to thank 40 million Californians for their resilience.”

Much is different this year than last — including the introduction of vaccines — and health experts and officials generally think California is unlikely to experience the same turmoil.