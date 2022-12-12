Can California's electric-vehicle push overcome the red-state backlash?

This industrial city an hour north of Indianapolis isn't as famous as Detroit, but it has become an unlikely battleground in the war over electric cars.

Almost everyone you meet here either works in a factory, is retired from one or has a relative in a plant that makes parts for gasoline-powered cars — which have ruled Kokomo for nearly 130 years, since a brash inventor named Elwood Hayneschugged down Pumpkinvine Pike at 7 mph in one of America's first horseless carriages.

"We haven't developed a workforce towards anything else yet," said Warren Sims, a 41-year-old worker in the same casting plant that employs his father, working on gas transmission engines. "We don't make a fuel-efficient vehicle. Everything's big and everything costs [a lot to] fuel and people buy it."

Yet change is coming. Bulldozers are clearing Kokomo's cornfields to build a $2.5-billion government-subsidized electric vehicle battery factory, with the aim of retaining jobs tied to auto production at a time California is leading the nation in phasing out gas-powered engines.

Environmentalists, along with industry and government leaders, see a transformation afoot after decades of false starts. They have acknowledged, however, that they can't complete the shift if electric cars are viewed as something only for rich liberals in California and New York. They need everyone.

The uneasy reception to EVs in Indiana — in a national climate that includes Republican lawsuits against California's new emissions rules and televised warnings that they represent an attack on freedom — suggests that the country remains divided over embracing a technology that environmentalists say is essential to combating climate change.

Indiana can feel like a tough place to own an electric car.

Major cities are located far apart, with few charging stations in between. The vehicles that dominate the landscape — American branded pickup trucks — are just beginning to be offered in electric versions. And the most popular EVs remain out of reach for many consumers in places where incomes tend to be lower. The charging stations at the Meijer grocery store parking lot in Kokomo sit empty for hours.

The state is also deep red. And Republicans are much less likely than Democrats to consider buying an EV, according to a poll conducted for The Times by Leger, a Canadian-based polling firm with extensive experience in U.S. surveys.

Conservative media figures have tried to amplify those divisions, portraying Biden administration credits for EVs as cash for "the coastal elite who rule the Democratic Party" (Erick Erickson) and part of a utopian vision to "make children in Africa de facto slaves to make Pete Buttigieg's dream come true" (Charles Payne).

"They think you're a bunch of racists polluting the planet, so you don't deserve to have real choices," Fox News host Laura Ingraham said after California's Air Resources Board voted to halt sales of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. "It's an effort to get you used to living with less — less prosperity and less freedom."

Indiana's Todd Rokita is one of 17 attorneys general, all Republicans, suing the Biden administration in an attempt to block California's right to set its own emissions standards.

"It's gonna wreck the economy," Rokita said. "The ideology is [failing], when you mandate electric cars but don't have the power to run them."

The Kokomo VFW parking lot is filled with hulking trucks, tricked-out Jeeps — and skepticism about the country's turn toward electric vehicles.

"It's stupid. I don't believe in it, especially the way they're doing it," said John Meeks, the 72-year-old commander of Kokomo's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152. "They're shoving it down your throat."

But U.S. automakers, after resisting electrification for decades, now are betting money and marketing clout that they can get everyone to buy an EV, especially as they introduce more lower-priced models. And the Biden administration is spending $135 billion on a national charging network, manufacturing grants, consumer subsidies and other projects to put electric vehicles at the center of its agenda, the president's most ambitious attempt to slow climate change.

To get there, they'll need to attract more people like Jen Cecil, a 38-year-old Kokomo office manager who owns a Mustang Mach-E.

"I'm not too crazy about, you know, the 'go green' or, you know, 'you suck at life' " if you don't buy an EV, said Cecil, a Republican. "That kind of gets us a bad name. I just really enjoyed the car."

While many of Indiana's leaders aren't cheerleaders for California's phaseout of gas-powered cars, they are eager to promote and expand the electric-vehicle industry here: sponsoring research, traveling to Asia to spur business and handing out millions of taxpayer dollars to manufacturers.