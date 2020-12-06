Can Christmas save Sonoma County’s small businesses?

At the end of the month, Marta Koehne will celebrate her 38th anniversary as owner of Hot Couture, the vintage clothing shop in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. She has never seen a year like this one.

Koehne shut Hot Couture for 4½ months as the novel coronavirus upended American health and economic vitality last spring. Foot traffic has been light since she reopened. The two cash-register turbochargers across Third Street, the Hyatt Regency and Courtyard by Marriott hotels, have been at low occupancy throughout the pandemic. Koehne has had to cancel the shows she typically does at conventions in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Sales were off 50% for the first couple months, and are still down 35% to 40%.

Despite all of that, Koehne is hopeful as she scans the horizon.

“I feel like by the beginning of the year, we’re going to have turned a corner,” she said recently, sitting beneath the ancient oak tree that looms above her home in the Wright neighborhood. “There’s so many things coming down the pike. Vaccines. The new administration. And I believe they’re going to put some relief back into people’s pockets.

“And my message would be, if you can possibly hang on for another couple of months, please try to if you’re a small business.”

Hanging on will be an immense challenge for some mom-and-pop shops, though. The holiday season is usually the most wonderful time of the year for retailers, and some report a recent uptick in sales. But with the virus surging in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued a statewide order that may soon place further restrictions on Sonoma County’s retailers.

“We are hearing angst, anxiety, frustration, fear. And that continues to grow,” said Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, which provides guidance and resources to local business owners. “The governor’s announcement has heightened that fear and anxiety. Because some are just trying to eke by without closures, and without permanent layoffs.”

The big question right now is whether holiday sales and the support of core customers can help businesses survive long enough to benefit from a new federal stimulus package, should Congress ever get around to authorizing it, and from a widely distributed vaccine, whenever that miracle might appear.

Until then, the environment will remain tenuous for retailers.

“It hurts my heart,” said Neena Hanchett, executive director of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce. “I don’t want to be negative about this. But this is like the round-bottomed clown. You get knocked down, you get back up, you get knocked down again, you get back up again. People are kind of tapped out.”

Hanchett’s dismay goes deeper than concern for some of her Cloverdale neighbors’ profit margins. “I don’t know how this little town is gonna survive,” she said.

Many people in many other towns have similar misgivings, and their fears are not unfounded. According to Opportunity Insights, an economic database run out of Harvard University, 28.8% of California’s small businesses have closed in 2020. An October survey by Small Business Majority, which counts 70,000 members, revealed that 35% of them fear they will be out of business by mid-January without an aid package; the figure was 41% for Black- and Latino-owned businesses.

“The disparities were already there, and they were exacerbated by the pandemic,” Person-Whitley said. “We’ve seen disproportionate impact on communities of color. I think a lot of that has to do with structural issues like access to capital and access to loan assistance.”

The devastation has touched almost everyone.

In August, Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler presented a study to Person-Whitley’s office on the projected economic impacts of COVID-19 in Sonoma County through 2023. Under the best-case scenario, he forecast the county would lose 20,700 jobs, $1.5 billion of income and nearly $330 million in state and local taxes. His worst-case scenario: more than 48,000 jobs, $4.1 billion in income and $800 million in tax revenue, out the window.

Already, the damage to small businesses is more than theoretical. Indigo Denim Bar and MacPhail Wines in Sebastopol. Sonoma Taekwondo Center and Kovacs Motors in Sonoma Valley. Twice Told Books in Guerneville. Bistro 29 and Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in downtown Santa Rosa. Three Twins Ice Cream in Petaluma and the Raven Film Center in Healdsburg. That’s just a small sampling of the recently departed.

From the beginning of May through the end of October, 42 businesses that belonged to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber closed and another 56 stopped paying their dues, citing financial hardship, said Peter Rumble, CEO of the business group. And those cases were limited to the chamber’s 800 to 900 members. The true number of impacted Santa Rosa businesses undoubtedly is much higher.