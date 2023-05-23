Can Fresno bridge its economic divide? California’s millions boost Black businesses, ag tech

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

When Monita Porter moved from Atlanta to Fresno to help the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce run a program investing in Black-owned businesses, many in the community worried there wouldn’t be enough Black entrepreneurs and business owners in Fresno to participate.

New to the Central Valley, Porter wanted to prioritize listening to community members. But she treated those particular concerns with a healthy dose of skepticism — that paid off.

More than 80 entrepreneurs and business owners applied to be in the program’s first cohort – and the program has grown since.

“You’re telling me there’s not enough?” Porter said, laughing.

The joint project by the Black chamber and the Fresno DRIVE initiative is a small-business incubator called “Betting Big on Small Black Businesses,” launched in 2021. Aspiring entrepreneurs trying to create everything from homemade pet treats to market research companies receive stipends, mentorship, peer support, business plan development and professional workshops during the three-month course.

Most importantly, organizers say, each program participant gets help securing more capital for their start-up idea or existing business. So far, the chamber has distributed a total of $150,000 from private grants and state and federal funding to assist 28 participants with their businesses, even to cover necessities like rent.

The Betting Big initiative is one of dozens of community investment and economic revitalization efforts in the Fresno DRIVE program, a public-private initiative designed to engineer a stronger, more equitable economic future for Fresno, once called California’s poorest major city.

(DRIVE stands for Developing the Region’s Inclusive and Vibrant Economy.)

Professor Terry Brase demonstrates an irrigation simulator at the West Hills College Farm of the Future in Coalinga on March 10, 2023. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Neglected equity

About three years into the DRIVE’s 10-year plan, leaders say many initiatives are beginning to show progress. Black entrepreneurs are starting businesses, for instance. More residents of historically neglected neighborhoods are organizing and serving on local planning committees. And more employers are learning to incorporate inclusive hiring practices and supports for existing employees.

But Ashley Swearengin, CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation, which sponsors the DRIVE, said it is still a long way from achieving structural and “cultural” change — the kind that affords better economic opportunities to people long shut out of the Central Valley’s rapid growth.

“Just because a job gets added in Fresno doesn’t mean that an under-resourced community or community of color is going to necessarily know about, be prepared for, or have access to that economic opportunity,” said Swearengin, Fresno’s former mayor. “There are all these other things we have to take into consideration, because we’ve neglected inclusion and bringing equity in our community.”

The Central Valley Community Foundation launched the Fresno DRIVE in summer 2019 with a goal to raise and invest $4.2 billion, in collaboration with 150 other organizations.

The DRIVE would target such areas as education, downtown revitalization, job training and investment in entrepreneurs of color, drawing funding from a mix of state, federal and private grants.

More than a dozen DRIVE initiatives have launched so far. Some, like the Betting Big initiative, focus on wealth creation and business support, while others will support new mothers and infants, aspiring pilots, technology students or paid interns at local companies. Some will target training and education for future tech jobs in agriculture and food industries.

“We have tracked about $300 million that has been invested thus far across all our partners who are implementers of DRIVE,” said Taylor Kimber, a spokesperson for the Central Valley Community Foundation. “Of the $4 billion, we believe roughly two-thirds will be from existing or new public sources, and the balance split between philanthropic and private investment.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Fresno in 2019 and announced $10 million in state funds would go to one DRIVE initiative, a collaborative of four Fresno-area school districts and local colleges trying to raise college graduation rates.