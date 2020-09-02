Tahoe ski resorts set new guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus

It may be hard to even imagine snow right now, given recent heat waves and fires, but California ski resorts are making plans for winter. If time on the slopes sounds like a welcome respite, here's some information you'll want to know.

Hint: Plan ahead if you hope to ski on a holiday weekend, since resorts are limiting their capacity during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent crowds.

Vail resorts (Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood)

When will they open? Heavenly and Northstar will open Friday, November 20, and Kirkwood will open Friday, December 4.

What pandemic precautions are they taking? Guests will be required to wear face coverings, and lift capacity will be limited to maintain physical distancing.

What will the capacity be? A new reservation system and limited lift tickets will minimize crowds. "For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to," wrote Vail resorts CEO Rob Katz in an August 27 announcement on the coming season, saying limitations would likely apply mostly to holiday weekends. Those looking for priority access on busy days can buy a pass on the company's website.

Will amenities be available? The resorts are still planning to offer lessons and on-mountain dining, with some "safety changes," a Vail representative wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows

When will they open? Slopes are expected to open November 25 at the Tahoe-area ski destination, which will be renamed in early 2021.

What pandemic precautions are they taking? Masks will be mandatory indoors and encouraged outside. People may also be asked to share chairlifts with members of their immediate party only.

What will the capacity be? The resort is considering a reservation system that would limit capacity on the mountain.

Will amenities be available? Restaurants will operate according to California state orders. The resort is considering various options for food service, such as ordering via a mobile app. The hot tub and fitness center are closed and their reopening dates have not been decided.

Sugar Bowl

When will they open? Sugar Bowl plans to stick to its usual opening day -- the Friday after Thanksgiving -- unless weather conditions prompt a change.

What pandemic precautions are they taking? Lodge capacity will probably be restricted to restrooms and limited warming zone use. Guests should be prepared to eat outdoors and take breaks in their cars if need be, an employee said.

What will the capacity be? Similar to other locations, Sugar Bowl's specific plans are still in the works, but a reservation system will likely limit the total number of people at the resort. Lift tickets, lessons and rentals will need to be reserved in advance in accordance with an operating plan that will come out closer to opening day.

Will amenities be available? Only private lessons will be provided this year. The resort anticipates food and beverage service will all be grab-and-go style.

Mt. Rose

When will they open? The opening date will depend on the weather but could come as soon as October. General operations are planned to be similar to a typical season, with slopes open seven days a week and lifts available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What pandemic precautions are they taking? Guests will be reminded to practice social distancing on the slopes. Indoors, Nevada state requirements for social distancing will apply, so lodges and restaurants will likely be open at limited capacity.

What will the capacity be? Resort representatives said specific capacity limits have not been determined yet. Season pass holders can rest assured that they have until December 15 to get a full refund should the situation change and people want to cancel.

Will amenities be available? All dining options are expected to be available. Deck seating, restrooms and first aid will stay open as well.