Candidate filing deadline set for Windsor special election

Beginning Monday, candidates can take out nominating petitions for the April 12 Windsor special election to fill the Town Council’s at-large seat.

The seat was left vacant when Councilman Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned.

Voting by mail begins March 14.

Petitions can be obtained by appointment only from the Office of the Town Clerk, 9291 Redwood Highway, Building 400, from Dec. 20 and will be available until Jan. 14.

The term of the at-large seat expires in December 2022.

For more information on the special election or to schedule an appointment, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 707-838-5315 or email Town Clerk Camacho-Werby at iwerby@townofwindsor.com or townclerk@townofwindsor.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com, or 707-521-5209