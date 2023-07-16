Work before elected office: Before taking elected office, Hopkins worked as a community journalist, executive director of Sonoma County Farm Trails and as an organic farmer running Foggy River Farm with her husband, Emmett Hopkins. The farm is no longer active but Hopkins said her family has a homestead including turkeys and an orchard.

Years in office representing the 5th District: Lynda Hopkins was first elected supervisor in 2016. She is currently serving her second consecutive term.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ run for a third term representing western Sonoma County is taking shape as a campaign to bolster financial support for and shore up public infrastructure in what is arguably the county’s most far-flung district.

Hopkins, 40, said her plans are not about legacy-building — she expects a third term would be her last on the five-member board — but about ensuring whoever follows her in office can pick up where she left off.

“It definitely takes some time to really reach a place of effectiveness in county government,” Hopkins said. “And I want to set up physical and social infrastructure that can carry into the future.”

So far in the race ahead of the March 5, 2024, election, Hopkins faces one opponent: Mark Adams, a longtime security professional and former CEO of a private investigation startup.

They’re vying for the supervisor seat representing the 5th District, which spans much of the west county from western Santa Rosa to the coast, encompassing the city of Sebastopol and smaller communities along the lower Russian River.

Hopkins was first elected supervisor in 2016 after a tough race against former state Sen. Noreen Evans.

Then a Stanford-educated former community journalist and organic farmer, Hopkins was a political newcomer, frustrated with what she saw as opaque and inefficient local government.

Now an insider, Hopkins has been seasoned by a cascade of local emergencies: from disastrous floods and wildfires in her district and the global COVID-19 pandemic to the county’s chronic homelessness crisis and deepening housing and affordability woes.

She has been at the center of political maelstroms, including her public dispute with then-Sheriff Mark Essick and a divisive tussle with fellow supervisors over board redistricting tied to the 2020 Census.

Together with David Rabbitt, she also helped stall and ultimately kill a bid to move the county’s administrative headquarters into downtown Santa Rosa, a relocation championed by business interests, civic and construction groups but seen as too costly by many critics.

She has also championed investments popular with all board members: local road upgrades and projects to expand public open space.

Her reelection pitch, boiled down from her incisive, rapid-fire way of speaking, is that she has come through for her constituents — and that she wants to continue, with some ambitious projects in mind.

“I've worked very hard and I have delivered for west county and there's more work to be done,” Hopkins said. “Specifically on infrastructure and on the revenue side.”

Priorities for a third term

Spanning 55 miles of coastline and about 560 square miles in all, the 5th District has just one incorporated city, Sebastopol, plus a mixture of smaller towns, hamlets and villages served by a patchwork of park, fire and wastewater agencies.

Beyond that, as she likes to point out, Hopkins is their one district-based elected representative in local government. (She also is the first woman elected to represent west county on the Board of Supervisors.)

The district suffers from roads ill-equipped for heavy, modern traffic, even more so after they’ve been battered by rounds of flood and fire.

Homelessness in Guerneville and surrounding parts of the lower river also has been pronounced in recent years, though the county’s 2022 homeless point in time report shows the area has made strides. The report shows the number of homeless individuals in west county dropped form 319 in 2019 to 127.

The point in time count is an annual survey that provides a snapshot of the local population living outside and in shelters in Sonoma County. Officials and advocates note that because the data is collected on a single day every year, the count cannot be solely relied on as a comprehensive study.

Hopkins’ answer to many of these challenges is a long to-do list. It includes plans for a new fire station and sheriff’s substation in Guerneville, establishing year-round homeless programs in the region and investing in partnerships to shore up environmental protection.

Infrastructure: Beyond road and bridge projects, Hopkins’ infrastructure goals include creating more walkable and bikeable pathways and setting up more outdoor recreation facilities including kids soccer fields and electric vehicle chargers.

Hopkins said she also wants to tap Measure M funds, a quarter-center voter-backed sales tax that helps fund local transportation projects, and other regional sources to invest in more walkable and bikeable pathways.

Expanded homelessness programs: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s lone first-stop solution for homeless people in west county was its winter shelter in Guerneville. Prior efforts to find a year-round site stalled in entrenched standoffs, some of them on Hopkins’ watch.