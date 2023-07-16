Candidate spotlight: Supervisor Lynda Hopkins vying for third term, seeking more resources for western Sonoma County

The supervisor for the 5th district says it's not about legacy-building but about ensuring whoever follows her in office can pick up where she left off.
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 15, 2023, 8:18PM
Meet Supervisor Lynda Hopkins

Years in office representing the 5th District: Lynda Hopkins was first elected supervisor in 2016. She is currently serving her second consecutive term.

Work before elected office: Before taking elected office, Hopkins worked as a community journalist, executive director of Sonoma County Farm Trails and as an organic farmer running Foggy River Farm with her husband, Emmett Hopkins. The farm is no longer active but Hopkins said her family has a homestead including turkeys and an orchard.

Priorities: Homelessness and housing, land preservation and infrastructure upgrades

Residence: Unincorporated Sebastopol

Age: 40

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ run for a third term representing western Sonoma County is taking shape as a campaign to bolster financial support for and shore up public infrastructure in what is arguably the county’s most far-flung district.

Hopkins, 40, said her plans are not about legacy-building — she expects a third term would be her last on the five-member board — but about ensuring whoever follows her in office can pick up where she left off.

“It definitely takes some time to really reach a place of effectiveness in county government,” Hopkins said. “And I want to set up physical and social infrastructure that can carry into the future.”

So far in the race ahead of the March 5, 2024, election, Hopkins faces one opponent: Mark Adams, a longtime security professional and former CEO of a private investigation startup.

They’re vying for the supervisor seat representing the 5th District, which spans much of the west county from western Santa Rosa to the coast, encompassing the city of Sebastopol and smaller communities along the lower Russian River.

Hopkins was first elected supervisor in 2016 after a tough race against former state Sen. Noreen Evans.

Then a Stanford-educated former community journalist and organic farmer, Hopkins was a political newcomer, frustrated with what she saw as opaque and inefficient local government.

Now an insider, Hopkins has been seasoned by a cascade of local emergencies: from disastrous floods and wildfires in her district and the global COVID-19 pandemic to the county’s chronic homelessness crisis and deepening housing and affordability woes.

She has been at the center of political maelstroms, including her public dispute with then-Sheriff Mark Essick and a divisive tussle with fellow supervisors over board redistricting tied to the 2020 Census.

Together with David Rabbitt, she also helped stall and ultimately kill a bid to move the county’s administrative headquarters into downtown Santa Rosa, a relocation championed by business interests, civic and construction groups but seen as too costly by many critics.

She has also championed investments popular with all board members: local road upgrades and projects to expand public open space.

Her reelection pitch, boiled down from her incisive, rapid-fire way of speaking, is that she has come through for her constituents — and that she wants to continue, with some ambitious projects in mind.

“I've worked very hard and I have delivered for west county and there's more work to be done,” Hopkins said. “Specifically on infrastructure and on the revenue side.”

Priorities for a third term

Spanning 55 miles of coastline and about 560 square miles in all, the 5th District has just one incorporated city, Sebastopol, plus a mixture of smaller towns, hamlets and villages served by a patchwork of park, fire and wastewater agencies.

Beyond that, as she likes to point out, Hopkins is their one district-based elected representative in local government. (She also is the first woman elected to represent west county on the Board of Supervisors.)

The district suffers from roads ill-equipped for heavy, modern traffic, even more so after they’ve been battered by rounds of flood and fire.

Homelessness in Guerneville and surrounding parts of the lower river also has been pronounced in recent years, though the county’s 2022 homeless point in time report shows the area has made strides. The report shows the number of homeless individuals in west county dropped form 319 in 2019 to 127.

The point in time count is an annual survey that provides a snapshot of the local population living outside and in shelters in Sonoma County. Officials and advocates note that because the data is collected on a single day every year, the count cannot be solely relied on as a comprehensive study.

Hopkins’ answer to many of these challenges is a long to-do list. It includes plans for a new fire station and sheriff’s substation in Guerneville, establishing year-round homeless programs in the region and investing in partnerships to shore up environmental protection.

Infrastructure: Beyond road and bridge projects, Hopkins’ infrastructure goals include creating more walkable and bikeable pathways and setting up more outdoor recreation facilities including kids soccer fields and electric vehicle chargers.

Hopkins said she also wants to tap Measure M funds, a quarter-center voter-backed sales tax that helps fund local transportation projects, and other regional sources to invest in more walkable and bikeable pathways.

Expanded homelessness programs: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s lone first-stop solution for homeless people in west county was its winter shelter in Guerneville. Prior efforts to find a year-round site stalled in entrenched standoffs, some of them on Hopkins’ watch.

But the pandemic and a surge in state funding spurred the county to convert a number of former motels, including several sites in west county — the former Sebastopol Inn and more recently George’s Hideaway near Guerneville — into permanent supportive housing.

Hopkins said she wants to see more such year-round housing options open in the 5th District and intends to lock in funding so local service providers like West County Community Services are not thrown into fiscal uncertainty every year.

Where those sites are ultimately established and how they are sustained financially are key open questions likely to complicate any plans.

Affordable housing: Hopkins said increasing flood and fire risk amid escalating climate change is impacting residents’ ability to get homeowners insurance. It’s a growing obstacle that she sees spilling into Sonoma County’s homelessness and affordable housing crises.

County leaders are in the midst of debating a new state-mandated housing policy that includes proposals to zone properties in Forestville and Guerneville for housing development. Hopkins noted that “it’s very very tricky to build large-scale affordable housing” in parts of the 5th District where infrastructure for services like sewer and public transit are limited.

With those challenges in mind, Hopkins said she is focused on increasing the availability and opportunity for other housing options including tiny homes and accessory dwelling units in those areas.

Land preservation: Expanding access to public open space and investing in land conservation have been a cornerstone of Hopkins’ tenure as supervisor.

The county’s recent acquisition of Chanslor Ranch, a 378-acre property near Salmon Creek and Highway 1, is one of the latest wins for the county and one Hopkins helped facilitate. She said she plans to continue supporting similar efforts and is looking to partner with local tribes and the UC Davis Marine Laboratory to help develop initiatives to safeguard land and communities along the coastline.

Hopkins at the dais

It’s not unusual to hear Hopkins say she’s “channeling west county” during Board of Supervisors meetings, where she’s quick and determined to press for additional money for the 5th District and better access to government services for rural residents.

“We deliver services, but they really only run up and down the 101 corridor,” Hopkins said. “They don't get to us in west county, but they also don't get out to east county and sometimes they actually don't get to the far north part of the county and actually sometimes they don't get to the far south part of the county either.”

Over the past two years Hopkins and Supervisor Susan Gorin have lead a charge to establish satellite service centers so rural residents do not have to drive to Santa Rosa to get staple services like those offered through the county’s permitting and health services departments.

In 2021, the two supervisors secured $152,500 each to study service gaps in their districts. In 2022, the board allocated additional funding to the other three districts, launching the county’s ongoing district formation discussions.

But disagreements on the board often come down to money: how to spend it and who gets it.

The county’s budget hearings in June became tempestuous as the supervisors disagreed over whether to divide discretionary funds between districts or to approve projects and funding collectively.

Hopkins was at the center of that sparring, squaring off especially with board Chair Chris Coursey, and she took heat from some concerned about the fallout on Roseland — once part of her district.

But Hopkins clarified that the budget discussion for her is “a different conversation” from the push to improve distribution of government services. She said she was referring to health and human services being concentrated around the Hwy. 101 corridor, and added that she would like to see government departments and agencies use data more when evaluating where to direct resources.

“I would like to get to a place where we are looking at countywide service provision,” Hopkins said. “Where every single supervisor is listening to the needs of the other supervisors, who are able to then articulate what their communities need, and to respond to it as a board.”

A campaign without cash donations?

In a post on Facebook — a tool Hopkins frequently uses to update constituents and sometimes break news — Hopkins announced she would not be accepting campaign donations in this run for reelection. Instead, Hopkins is relying on old signs from past campaigns — she sailed to reelection against political newcomer Michael Hilber in 2020 — and all-volunteer grassroots campaigning.

“There is so much need in our community and if people have $1 to spare, rather than spend something on the 5th District race, I would love for them to contribute to one of our amazing local nonprofits, or to a GoFundMe for community members,” Hopkins said.

Though not actively seeking donations, Hopkins’ campaign entered 2023 with $39,301 in donations received in previous years, according to the most recent campaign finance filing.

While much of the balance carried over from donations to Hopkins’ 2020 campaign, Lynda Hopkins for Supervisor 2024 received $600 in 2022 and $32.27 in 2021. Donors in those years include John May, a farmer; Fred Euphrat, a forester and former candidate for sheriff Carl Tennenbaum.

The money left in the coffers may cover expenses such as refreshing the campaign website and printing door hangers, Hopkins said.

As for groups that may launch efforts to support her, Hopkins said she does not have “any control over independent expenditure committees” per state elections laws and can’t control whether other groups collect donations independently. However, she stressed that she is asking local groups for their endorsements, not their money.

“I hope that we can prove that west county is still a small enough community that word-of-mouth and what you do, matters,” Hopkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised to clarify that Lynda Hopkins had a challenger in the 2020 race that she easily won to claim her second term on the Board of Supervisors. Michael Hilber ran no organized campaign and didn’t report raising or spending any money.

