Candidates for 2nd, 4th district supervisor to debate

Candidates for Sonoma County’s 2nd and 4th District supervisor seats will gather in-person for a debate Thursday evening that will focus on equity.

4th District incumbent James Gore, his only opponent Richard “Andy” Springer, 2nd District incumbent David Rabbitt and his two opponents Blake Hooper and Kevin Hayenga are all expected to participate.

“We feel that it’s important for us to get more involved in politics and understand how the system works and hear from the candidates about what policy can be generated,” said Fernando Carrillo, co-chair of Los Cien’s program committee, which organized the debate.

Los Cien is a prominent Latino leadership organization in Sonoma County.

The five candidates will face questions on countywide issues like housing, social justice and racial justice — areas that Los Cien focuses on, Carrillo said.

Sonoma County’s 4th District spans much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and parts of northern Santa Rosa.

The 2nd District includes Bloomfield, Two Rock, Petaluma, part of Rohnert Park and extends as far south as Sears Point.

The debate will run from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes 1100 Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park. Doors will open at 5:30.

The debate is particularly notable for Los Cien because it is the first in-person for the organization since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carrillo said.

“We’re super happy and excited,” said Carrillo.

Those interested in attending can register online in advance. Los Cien is capping attendance at 150 people and is requesting all attendees wear masks and bring proof of vaccination.

Los Cien will record the debate and post it online for anyone unable to attend the debate live, Carrillo said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.