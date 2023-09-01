Canine Companions kicks off National Service Dog Month with a celebration in Santa Rosa

Canine Companions kicked off National Service Dog Month Friday with a celebration at its training campus in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald was in attendance to declare the month of September National Service Dog Month. Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni hopes recognition of the month will bring more awareness to the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization’s work training dogs as companions.

The month was established in 2008 and is marked annually.

“Anytime you have a national month declared for something, it shines a lot of press and attention on it,” Mazzoni said. “It’s also a time for us to celebrate as a community. We have volunteers who do so much for us and … our mission, and we have clients who are so worthy of respect and celebrating. This gives us a chance to really focus on that.”

Canine Companions is able to provide its clients with service dogs free of charge because of donations from community members and companies.

Don Jones, an Army veteran and firefighter who got his service dog Walla through Canine Companions in 2020, spoke at the event.

“It is important to me to come back and be an an example to other veterans and even firemen to show there’s other avenues for help other than medication. That gets pushed on our professions a lot, and I think this is a healthier, more organic and better avenue for a lot of us,” Jones said.

Walla provides Jones, who experiences effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, with assistance, including nightmare, hyper-vigilance and anxiety interruption.

“She sees visual cues, and I think at this point she kind of senses, and will put her head in my lap or just crawl in my lap and settle me down,“ he said.

The event included activities in which attendees could learn about service dog skills and etiquette, participate in a wheelchair immersion exercise and meet the puppies.

“I really hope [attendees] have a better understanding of the importance of service dogs and their work. We have adults, children and veterans in the community that use these service dogs and incredible volunteers that raise them,” Canine Connections Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Michelle Williams said.

Jones encouraged anyone who was interested in learning about getting a service dog to look into it.

“I thought for sure there was no chance that I would be selected … my understanding is that it wasn’t so much me meeting a standard for them as far as PTSD, it was if they could find and have dogs that fit my needs,“ Jones said. “In December 2019, they called me and let me know I was going to get a service dog, and it was the best Christmas present ever.”