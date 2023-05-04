Purple beams of lights projected from a cannabis trade show had curious Santa Rosa residents looking to the skies above the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Wednesday night.

The lights were coming from the official Hall of Flowers after-party. The two-day cannabis industry trade show, not associated with the fairgrounds’ own Hall of Flowers, continues Thursday.

The traveling expo for cannabis producers, distributors and retailers featured its first After Dark event last night, sponsored by cannabis line Gelato, that the Hall of Flowers website said included “an open bar, a Gelato-stocked smoke lounge, and a wild, colorful, theme that will light up the night.”

That colorful theme did light up the night, to the bewilderment of residents like Judy Kennedy, who shot the above video from her home on Oak Street and sent photos of the purple lights to The Press Democrat at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, a user on social media platform Reddit asked if anyone in Santa Rosa had seen the “crazy purple laser beams in the sky” around 9:40 p.m.

Founded four years ago in Santa Rosa, Hall of Flowers also connects cannabis producers and retailers at trade shows in Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Toronto, though organizers on the website say Santa Rosa is the largest show, featuring new products and new technology, as well as keynote speakers from the industry and educational sessions.

Thursday’s events are open to industry professionals. No cannabis or cannabis products are sold on-site, though the expo features several consumption lounges for prospective retail and industry buyers. For more information, go to hallofflowers.com/santa-rosa.