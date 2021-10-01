Capturing Sonoma County’s ‘make-or-break’ season

I’ve been waiting about seven months for October and my first glimpse of Sonoma County’s bucolic harvest season.

Some of you may remember I arrived as editor of The Press Democrat in late February from the bluegrass of Kentucky and The Courier Journal newsroom in Louisville.

Almost immediately, I heard one thing, repeated from Petaluma to Cloverdale in the final weeks of winter, throughout spring and into the waning days of summer. It’s along the lines of, “Everything in Sonoma County revolves around the harvest of our grapes. It’s our make-or-break season.”

I’ve crisscrossed the county these past months, and I’m convinced the drive along Highway 12 from Santa Rosa through Sonoma Valley is one of the prettiest in Northern California. And less than a mile from my apartment near Cardinal Newman High School is a vineyard on a hill overlooking Old Redwood Highway. I’ve monitored its progress — from green shoots to plump grapes — on morning bike rides and evening walks.

I find inspiration among the leafy vines and the way the golden afternoon sun glistens off those green fields.

It’s safe to say I have deep appreciation for the rich agricultural legacy in this slice of Northern California, where more than 60,000 of Sonoma County’s 1 million acres are dedicated to vineyards.

As an Ohio native, my roots are literally grounded in farm country. My childhood home was surrounded by dairy farms, cornfields and sprawling backyard gardens. The coolest kids in class wore blue corduroy jackets and were members of the Future Farmers of America club.

And, from the, “Really, I’m not kidding” file: Graduating classmates at my Coshocton County high school in east-central Ohio drove family tractors to school during senior graduation week.

Just a short seven years ago, I was editor and then publisher of The Des Moines Register, the largest media site in a state of 3.15 million people — and 48 million hogs and more than 2.5 billion bushels of corn harvested annually. Iowa’s unofficial mantra is, “America Needs Farmers.”

Amen, we do.

And that’s why I asked Abby Peterson, who is editor-in-chief of Sonoma Magazine, to capture the pastoral moments unfolding this time of year in this place we love. She also spent hours listening to and capturing the reflections of winemakers intimately involved in the harvest season across Sonoma County.

Her thoughtful essay captures the tick-tock cadence of watchful caretaking that begins almost immediately after the previous season’s final grapes are cut from the vines and the fields grow dormant until the chilly days of early spring.

It’s also why Nashelly Chavez’s insightful examination of worker safety involving the thousands of laborers who perform backbreaking work is publishing today, too. There would be no harvest season without the determined workers who crowd the fields well before dawn and move row by row, carefully removing the “berries” (as winemakers call them) that become future bottles of Sonoma’s finest.

It’s a timely piece because the demands from advocates to protect those harvesting the fields only will increase in the months ahead, and Nashelly’s story analyzes what’s being said among those in the wine industry and the political arena.

Both are important stories in Sonoma County where the wine industry employs more than 50,000 full-time employees, is a magnet for tourism and drives our regional economy.

In fact, Jeff Hinchliffe, lead winemaker at Hanna Winery in Healdsburg, calls wine “the benign dictator.”

The lives of so many — from those picking the fruit to those making the wine and everyone in between — “are at the mercy of the grape,” he told Peterson.

“We live our life under the yoke of these photosynthesizing monsters, and that gives a flow to your life; a natural flow.”

It’s that generations-old process of tending the fields, examining the grapes, tasting the fruit, filling the bins and launching the lengthy wine-making process I felt needed to be captured in today’s stories.

Thanks to Abby and Nashelly for delivering top-notch work.

Their stories are the first of future essays about everyday life in Northern California that we occasionally take for granted. Too often, the day’s demands and masked lives in a health crisis prevent us from recognizing the significance, even the beauty, of serene moments in Sonoma County.

In the months ahead, we’ll describe — maybe even introduce to you — these important passages here.

Sometimes, the eyes of a curious newcomer who is experiencing the vineyards, redwoods, roaring coastline, wineries, communities, traditions and beauty of the North Bay can see things that longtime residents miss.

Today, we’re sharing a taste of Sonoma County’s harvest.

Drop me a note and tell me what we should tackle next. I’d love to get your recommendations, even as I share more of my own observations.

Thanks, as always, for reading The Press Democrat and pressdemocrat.com.

Richard A. Green is our editor. Contact him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter: @EditorRAG