Press Democrat photojournalist Christopher Chung, Wednesday June 4, 2014. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2014

Andrea Loveday-Brown interacts with her daughter, April, 8, during her online special day class in the West County Consortium at home in Sebastopol on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Debbie St. Cyr, left, hands her cousin, Jaylene Binstock, a box containing their grandfather's remains as they sift through Binstock's destroyed mobile home at the Creekside Mobile Home Park in Clearlake on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Graduating seniors bump elbows during the Maria Carrillo High School commencement ceremony in Santa Rosa on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Crystal Haskins, 10, cheers after her father, Forrest, finishes tying her skates at Snoopy's Home Ice Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Christopher Chung joined The Press Democrat in October of 2014. He has been a news photojournalist since 1995 and was part of the Press Democrat team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News.